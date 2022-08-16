Bengaluru among six best cities in the world for expats: Report
- Karnataka capital Bengaluru has made the list of six cities worldwide that are best suited to expats, according to Bloomberg.
Bengaluru is among the six best emerging cities for expats in the world, seeing as it is pumped with money and has people with a ‘hunger to learn’, a Bloomberg report said.
Bloomberg spoke to an individual who ditched life in San Francisco to open a gaming studio in the city's Indiranagar area. Leaving his family behind, the 49-year-old started Lila Games Pvt with two co-founders after he attended a gaming conference in the city. He was financially backed by Sequoia.
“We considered Finland, Latin America and Canada before settling on Bangalore,” he told Bloomberg. He also indicated a “mass exodus” from the United States technology heartland as "people are increasingly disaffected by Silicon Valley, its politics, the crime and the dismal state of education".
He visits his wife and kids once every three months, and says even though many things in Bangalore seem ‘unfinished’, including the roads and buildings, he feels like he is doing something worthwhile.
Bengaluru, also called the start-up capital of India, is funded by foreign investors, with venture capital flowing in faster than to London or San Francisco by one estimate, surging to $7.2 billion in 2020 from $1.3 billion in 2016, the report said.
As one of the fastest growing tech hubs, the city has become home to thousands of successful start-ups and IT companies, luring more and more expats. With that, there has also been a rise in international schools, bars and bistros to serve the growing expat population.
Bengaluru has the potential to become a global city by building a vibrant international community with high-paid jobs and affordable luxury lifestyles, Bloomberg said. The report also named Kuala Lumpur, Lisbon, Dubai, Mexico City and Rio de Janeiro in the list.
-
Migrant worker held for raping, murdering girl in Panipat
A 40-year-old migrant worker was on Tuesday arrested for allegedly raping and murdering a six-year-old girl in Haryana's Panipat. Police said the accused, Ishwar Singh, who worked at a dhaba and is from Chamoli in Uttarakhand, has been living in Panipat for 15 years. They added the girl's post-mortem confirmed she was strangled after rape. Police said CCTV footage showed Singh taking the girl along. A local court remanded him in one-day police custody.
-
Eshwarappa alleges "some Muslim gundas" fomenting communal tension in Shivamogga
Accusing "some Muslim goondas" for communal tension in Shivamogga, Senior BJP leader K S Eshwarappa on Tuesday warned them stating that Hindu society should not be considered weak and if the whole community stands up together they will not be able to survive. Complementing police for swift action, he urged the elders of the Muslim community to guide their youngsters, who have chosen the wrong path.
-
Ashok Gehlot accuses BJP of misusing paramilitary, police to ‘transport money’
Deputy leader of opposition and BJP leader Rajendra Rathore rubbished Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot’s statements as baseless allegations, and said “I strongly condemn the allegation made without proof.”
-
BJP-JJP govt ignoring Haryana’s Ahirwal belt: Rao Inderjit
Union minister Rao Inderjit Singh has slammed the Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP-JJP coalition government in Haryana for discriminating against the Ahirwal region in allocating and carrying out development works in south Haryana. The Union minister praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to improve the Gross Domestic Product and said the benefits of the Centre's schemes were reaching the poor.
-
4 including 3 young techies returning from trip to Udaipur die in car crash
GURUGRAM: Three young techies who hired a cab to go to Udaipur for an outing over the weekend died on their way back after a speeding truck lost control, jumped over the road divider on the Jaipur-Delhi highway and landed on their vehicle on Tuesday. Their two friends who were also in the vehicle survived; one of them with multiple injuries, police said. The cab driver, Deepak Singh, 35, from Noida, died in the crash.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics