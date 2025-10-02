Bengaluru among top cities in accidental deaths, road fatalities, suicides in 2023: NCRB data

Bengaluru has emerged as one of the top cities in India for accidental deaths, fatal road accidents, and suicides in 2023, according to the latest report from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). Bengaluru has shockingly ranked among India's top cities for accidental deaths, road fatalities, and suicides in 2023, as revealed by NCRB data. (HT Photo)

Out of the 65,897 accidental deaths reported across 53 major Indian cities last year, 4,414 occurred in Bengaluru, placing the city third after Mumbai (8,974) and Pune (5,054). These deaths were mostly categorised under "other causes", which include a range of non-traffic-related incidents such as falls, electrocution, drowning and workplace accidents.

ALSO READ | ‘Stop moving vehicles’: Sarcastic Reddit post slams minister’s response to Bengaluru roads

Road accidents: A persistent killer Bengaluru also reported alarmingly high numbers in road-related fatalities. With 4,980 road accidents recorded in 2023, the city accounted for 7.1 per cent of all such incidents among the 53 mega cities, second only to Delhi.

These accidents resulted in 915 deaths, making Bengaluru the city with the third-highest road accident fatalities, after Delhi (1,457 deaths) and Jaipur (1,017 deaths). The city’s road accident death toll alone represents 5.7 per cent of all road accident deaths reported from India’s metro cities in 2023.

ALSO READ | Bellandur apartment's rules restricting visitors for tenants in Bengaluru spark backlash

Overall, road accidents made up 97.3 per cent of traffic-related incidents in cities, highlighting a growing concern for urban mobility and public safety.

Rising suicide cases Adding to the grim statistics, Bengaluru also saw a rise in suicide cases, with 2,370 reported deaths in 2023, an increase of 2.5 per cent from 2022, when 2,313 suicides were recorded.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru Rapido driver gives a stranded techie petrol from his own bike during Durga Puja

Bengaluru now ranks second in suicide cases among all major Indian cities, trailing only behind Delhi (3,131). Alongside Chennai (1,529) and Mumbai (1,415), these four cities together accounted for over 32 per cent of the total suicides reported across 53 mega cities in the country.