Bengaluru auto driver once trained state-level table tennis players, hopes to coach again

A Bengaluru auto-rickshaw driver has captured attention for his extraordinary journey from coaching Karnataka’s state table tennis team to navigating the city’s streets. Gurumurthy N, a former professional coach, was forced to switch careers after the Covid-19 pandemic.(Linkedin/Gayatri Gopakumar)

Gurumurthy N, a former professional coach, was forced to switch careers after the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted his livelihood. Now driving an auto in Malleswaram to make ends meet, he continues to hold onto his passion for the sport.

His story was shared on LinkedIn by Gayatri Gopakumar, who described him as a man of professionalism, patience, and respect. She urged Bengaluru residents to support him, highlighting that he is still available for table tennis coaching.

“This chance meeting reminded me that we can wear multiple caps with excellence! Mr. Gurumurthy’s story proves that our professions don’t define us—we can pursue our passions with dedication and hard work,” she wrote.

Her post has since resonated with many, with people praising Gurumurthy’s resilience and dedication.

Another auto driver, Samuel Christy, is making waves online for his entrepreneurial spirit. A graduate with a business idea, Christy is actively seeking funds for his startup while driving his auto-rickshaw.

A Reddit user recently shared a picture of a poster displayed behind Christy’s seat, which read, “Hi passenger, my name is Samuel Christy. I'm a graduate who is looking to raise funds for my startup business idea. If you're interested, please talk to me.”

The initiative has sparked widespread appreciation, with many praising Christy for his determination to pursue his entrepreneurial dreams despite financial constraints.

