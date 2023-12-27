Bengaluru bars, eateries allowed to run till 1am on New Year’s Eve

City police commissioner B Dayananda on Tuesday announced that pubs, clubs and other festivities have been permitted to operate until 1 am, while wine shops will remain open until midnight. In a bid to ensure women’s safety during the celebrations, a designated area named the ‘Women Safety Island’ has been established within the city. (HT Achive)

To be noted, the pubs with CL9 licences and serves all kinds of liquor can operate till 1 am on a normal day. But, the ones with RVB licence, which is for serving only beer. They can open only till 11 pm on normal days. Several popular pubs come under this category.

“Regardless of the venue, be it hotels, clubs, or pubs, all events must conclude by 1 am,” commissioner Dayananda told reporters.

The commissioner was addressing the media on the preparations ahead of the New Year celebrations in the state. In a bid to ensure women’s safety during the celebrations, a designated area named the ‘Women Safety Island’ has been established within the city. “Additionally, 48 checkpoints across Bengaluru have been identified to monitor and deter drink and drive cases on the night of December 31,” he said.

This New Year’s Eve, the management of bars, pubs and restaurants will collect the mobile numbers of customers entering their premises for revelry. If the person looks under-aged, his/her Aadhaar number will also be asked. This will be in line with the Bengaluru city police plan to avoid untoward incidents during the revelry.

In an extensive security deployment, a team comprising additional police commissioners, a joint commissioner, 15 deputy commissioners of police (DCPs), 45 assistant commissioners of police (ACPs), 160 police inspectors (PIs), 600 sub-inspectors, 600 assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs), 1800 head constables, and 5200 constables will be stationed across the city.

Commissioner Dayananda highlighted an ongoing week-long crackdown on drug peddling by the Central Crime Branch (CCB). “A week-long crackdown on drug peddling is underway, with the Central Crime Branch (CCB) conducting raids and inspections targeting suspected drug storage locations. Vigilance against excessive liquor storage and unauthorised sales is a top priority, supported by the establishment of police chowkis in strategic areas,” the commissioner said.

To manage the anticipated large gatherings, traffic restrictions will be in place on key roads such as MG Road, Brigade Road, Residency Road, St Marks Road, and Church Street on the night of December 31 and January 1, 2024. Vehicular movement around these areas will be restricted between 8 pm on December 31 and 1 am on January 1 to curb traffic congestion.

In an advisory, the police said that on Brigade Road, pedestrians will only be allowed to walk from MG Road junction to Opera junction. Walking in the opposite direction has been restricted for New Year. People who want to go to MG Road can take the Residency Road cross (near Shankarnag theatre cross). This step has been taken since a stampede-like situation was reported during last year’s New Year celebrations, said the officer.

To address concerns related to speeding and stunts, flyovers will be closed from 11 pm to 6 am. Except for Airport Road, comprehensive CCTV surveillance will be enforced, complemented by drone cameras focusing on key areas like Koramangala and Indiranagar’s 100-feet road.

State home minister G Parameshwara on Tuesday said he has held discussions with officials of all the concerned departments, and they have been instructed to take measures to ensure that no untoward incidents occur in the state during the new year and related celebrations.

Precautionary measures are being taken not only in the state capital Bengaluru, but also in tier-two cities like Mysuru, Belagavi, Hubballi-Dharwad and Kalaburagi and across the state, he said, adding that an advisory will be issued regarding this by the police.

“Regarding the measures to be taken for the new year and related celebrations, I have already discussed with officials of the concerned departments like police, health, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), power and excise regarding the measures to be taken by respective departments,” Parameshwara said.