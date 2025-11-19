Bengaluru cabs asked to display stickers with 112 helpline, KSP app information for commuter safety. Details inside
Police have introduced a new safety rule that requires cab operating in Bengaluru to display stickers carrying the emergency number 112 and information about the Karnataka State Police (KSP) mobile app. The move is intended to improve public safety, with a particular focus on women travellers.
The announcement was made on Tuesday by Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh, who said that clearly visible emergency details could help prevent crime and assist traffic management, as per a report by Deccan Herald (DH). Reportedly, he asked cab operators to place the stickers, printed in both Kannada and English, on either side of their vehicles.
Traffic officials confirmed that more than 12,000 cabs have already been shortlisted for compliance under the new mandate. A firm deadline has also been set for all remaining vehicles to install the approved stickers.
The police-issued template includes a QR code linking users directly to the KSP mobile app along with the 112 helpline number. According to the authorities, the KSP app offers several tools designed to support citizens’ safety, including quick access to police support for those travelling alone or in remote locations.
