Bengaluru heist: Posing as tax officers, robbers loot crores from ATM cash van

A group of armed men posing as Central Tax Officers targeted an ATM cash-loading vehicle near Ashoka Pillar in Bengaluru. Reportedly, the robbers managed to escape with seven crore of rupees. The robbers managed to escape with seven crore of rupees.

The incident occurred when a CMS cash van was on its way from the HDFC Bank branch in JP Nagar. A Toyota Innova suddenly stopped in front of the van, forcing it to halt. The men inside the Innova approached the staff, claiming they were tax officers conducting a document check, as per a report by NDTV.

Before the cash van employees could respond, the suspects pushed them and the cash into the Innova car. The vehicle then headed towards Dairy Circle, where the gang left the CMS staff behind and fled with the money.

Police teams from the South Division have launched a detailed investigation. Special squads have been formed to track down the culprits, and preliminary investigation suggest that a well-planned group was behind the theft.

In a separate news, Bengaluru Central MP PC Mohan shared a video showing a man being attacked and robbed by three bike-borne men, claiming the incident happened in Shantinagar on November 15. The clip made rounds on social media and sparked public outrage.

In his post on X, Mohan called for urgent action from law enforcement authorities, writing, “Requesting immediate action from @BlrCityPolice in Shantinagar.” The video shared in the post showed the three men riding a motorcycle, following a lone pedestrian. At one point, they catch up to him, snatch his key to make him stop, and without warning, one of them gets down from the two-wheeler to physically attack the victim. The assailants then check the pockets of the man to snatch valuables.

The man is seen trying to defend himself, however, the second assailant hits him with a stick as their third accomplice waits on the bike to flee. The three unidentified miscreants then speed off into the night after robbing the man in the deserted street.