Bengaluru civic body secures game-changing World Bank loan of 1,500 crore for flood control: Report

In a monumental financial manoeuvre, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), which is Bengaluru's civic administrative body, has secured a landmark ₹1,500 crore deal with the World Bank. This funding is dedicated to enhancing flood resilience measures and modernizing the extensive network of stormwater drains, known as Rajakaluves, in Bengaluru, a report said. Bengaluru sees heavy flooding, waterlogging and traffic holdups every monsoon. (HT PHOTO)

The BBMP has made significant progress in stabilizing its finances over the past few years, clearing historical debts, and reclaiming encumbered properties. Now, the focus is on improving infrastructure to address the city's persistent flooding issue every monsoon.

The World Bank funding will primarily go towards revitalizing 173 kilometres of Rajakaluves, adding to the 400 kilometres already refurbished. This project aims to transform canal banks into both visually appealing and functional urban spaces, the report added.

In addition to canal rejuvenation, the loan will support initiatives such as lake revitalization, desilting, drainage enhancements, and preventing sewage seepage into water bodies. These efforts form a comprehensive plan to manage Bengaluru's flooding challenges.

Simultaneously, BBMP Jalmandal is also set to receive a ₹1,000 crore boost from the World Bank. This funding will accelerate the implementation of an underground drainage system and the construction of sewage treatment plants, among other key infrastructure improvements.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath spoke to reporters and emphasized that these projects are in their early stages, with detailed plans to be developed and executed after the conclusion of the Lok Sabha Election Model Code of Conduct (MCC), ensuring transparency and accountability.