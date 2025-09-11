Bengaluru Class 10 student alleges sexual assault by seniors in hostel, warden arrested

A Class 10 student from a private residential school in Bengaluru has accused senior students of sexually harassing and ragging him inside the school hostel, police said on Wednesday. The boy claimed that Class 11 and Class 12 students physically assaulted, humiliated, and sexually harassed him within the hostel premises. (iStockphoto)

According to the complaint filed by the boy’s parents at Bannerghatta police station on September 8, the student alleged that the hostel warden not only failed to intervene but also “encouraged the ragging and harassment.” Allegations have also been levelled against the school principal, which police said are currently being verified, news agency PTI reported.

The boy claimed that Class 11 and Class 12 students physically assaulted, humiliated, and sexually harassed him within the hostel premises. Acting on the complaint, police registered a case under relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The hostel warden has been arrested, officials confirmed.

“A detailed inquiry is underway, and statements from the student, parents, and staff are being recorded,” a senior police officer said according to PTI.

The case has drawn attention to safety concerns in residential schools, with police stressing that investigations will continue to determine the role of senior students and other staff members.

(With PTI inputs)

