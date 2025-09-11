Bengaluru convict caught on CCTV fleeing Kidwai Hospital during oral cancer treatment

A convicted prisoner undergoing treatment for oral cancer at Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology in Bengaluru managed to escape from custody on Monday afternoon, police said. The convict, identified as Chaitanya Kalyani (34) from Vijayapura district, had been serving a three-year sentence in a theft case.(X/@about_karnataka)

The convict, identified as Chaitanya Kalyani (34) from Vijayapura district, had been serving a three-year sentence in a theft case, Times of India reported. Initially lodged at Vijayapura jail, he was shifted to Bengaluru Central Prison on August 3 after doctors diagnosed him with oral cancer. Based on medical advice, Chaitanya was admitted to Kidwai hospital on August 21 for specialised care.

Watch the video here:

CCTV footage from the hospital shows Chaitanya fleeing through a stairwell, while nurses can be seen alerting staff and chasing after him.

Prison authorities confirmed that he escaped between 1 pm and 1.15 pm on Monday, while under the watch of warder Raghu Y R on the hospital’s third floor, the report added.

Police said Chaitanya cannot speak due to his medical condition and has a distinctive tattoo of a heart on his right hand, which could help in identifying him.

Prison officials have launched a departmental inquiry into the escape, questioning how the convict managed to slip out despite being under guard.

