Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Bengaluru cooler than hill stations; schools declare holidays as rains continue
bengaluru news

Bengaluru cooler than hill stations; schools declare holidays as rains continue

Garden city Bengaluru has beat most hill stations in India to be the coolest city Friday with a minimum temperature of just 20 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 24 degrees Celsius.
An inundated street in Bengaluru after overnight heavy rains on Wednesday. (PTI)
An inundated street in Bengaluru after overnight heavy rains on Wednesday. (PTI)
Published on May 20, 2022 12:38 PM IST
Copy Link
ByYamini C S | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan

Bengaluru was cooler (literally) than most hill stations in the country on Friday with a minimum temperature of just 20 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 24 degrees Celsius. The India Meteorological Department said low temperatures in the city were due to cloud cover, continuous rain and strong winds. The IMD also said there was sufficient moisture in the atmosphere and that due to formation of weather systems and reduced radiation from the earth’s surface, Bengaluru's temperature had dropped.

Popular hill stations like Shimla and Kullu in Himachal Pradesh had temperatures of 26 degrees Celsius and 33.2 degrees Celsius. Lonavala in Maharashtra recorded a maximum temperature of about 30 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, amidst the heavy rainfall and damage in Bengaluru, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday visited several waterlogged areas in the city.

CM Bommai has been visiting and reviewing the areas of the city that have been battered by the heavy downpour on Tuesday and Wednesday.
CM Bommai has been visiting and reviewing the areas of the city that have been battered by the heavy downpour on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Weather forecasts suggest a full blown monsoon will arrive at the end of the month. But, for now, rains will likely reduce in intensity from Saturday.

The Garden City is already close to breaking its own record for the wettest May in its history; Bengaluru witnessed 287.1 mm in May 1959.

The city has already received 254.1 mm of rain till May 18 and needs only another 33 mm to break the 63-year-old record.

The impact of the rains this month has been significant because the city received about 45 per cent of May’s rainfall on a single day, i.e. Tuesday.

Owing to the non-stop rains in other parts of Karnataka, the state government has declared a holiday in all schools and colleges across the Dharwad district.

The IMD had predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall over coastal and south interior Karnataka on Friday and Saturday, which sparked fears of landslides in the coastal regions. Nine people have been killed due to rains in the state so far.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
karnataka. karnataka government bengaluru rainfall rains + 3 more
karnataka. karnataka government bengaluru rainfall rains + 2 more
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Chandra Arya , who spoke in Kannada in Canadian parliament, hails from Dwaralu village in Shira taluka of Tumakuru district in Karnataka. (Twitter/screengrab)

    India-born Canadian MP Chandra Arya speaks in Kannada in Parliament, wins hearts

    BENGALURU: A speech made in Kannada by the India-born Canadian member of Parliament has gone viral on social media, attracting huge attention and fueling the debate on the importance given to the native tongue. Chandra is on the board of Invest Ottawa Unity Non-Profit Housing Corporation Ottawa and was the Vice President of Ottawa Community Immigrants Services Organization. He added that in 2018, Kannadigas celebrated Kannada Rajyotsava in the same parliament.

  • West Bengal minister of state for education Paresh Chandra Adhikary at the CBI office in Kolkata on Thursday. (PTI)

    Teachers recruitment scam: CBI quizzes Bengal minister for second time

    Central Bureau of Investigation sleuths on Friday questioned West Bengal minister of state for education Paresh Chandra Adhikary for the second time in two days in connection with his daughter Ankita's alleged illegal recruitment in a government school. Adhikary, who was questioned for nearly three hours on Thursday evening, reached the CBI office at Nizam Palace in Kolkata on Friday morning. His daughter, however, didn't turn up.

  • A view of Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple and Shahi Idgah masjid, in Mathura on Thursday. Mathura court allows lawsuit demanding removal of Shahi Idgah masjid (ANI)

    ‘Kashi-Mathura important but…’: Sena sees a 2024 link to mandir-masjid disputes

    Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of stoking the “mandir-masjid” issue with an eye on the 2024 general elections, saying such issues were raked up to create religious tensions in the country. “I think, the preparation for 2024 [elections] are on in such a way that all historic and religious places are being excavated to create tension in the country,” Raut told TV news channels in Delhi.

  • Karnataka education minister BC Nagesh.

    PUC exam (Class 12) results date fixed for June third week: B C Nagesh

    The results of the recently conducted Pre-University Course exams (Class 12) are scheduled to be declared in the third week of June, state Education Minister BC Nagesh announced in a tweet on Friday. "The PUC exams have been successfully conducted and the valuation process will begin next week and the results will be announced in the third week of June," he said in a tweet. The results of the PUC will be announced at www.karresults.nic.in.

  • The searches started a little before 7 am and Lalu’s wife Rabri Devi, his legislator son Tej Pratap and daughter Misa Bharti were present when the CBI team arrived at the 10, Circular Road residence of Rabri Devi. (Santosh Kumar/HT photo)

    CBI searches Lalu Prasad’s residences in Patna, Gopalganj

    The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered a fresh case against Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad in connection with a land-for-job scam and on Friday conducted searches at 17 locations associated with the former Bihar chief ministedr and his daughter Misa Bharti. Daughter Misa Bharti later left for New Delhi. Lalu's youngest son and leader of opposition Tejashwi Yadav is currently in London.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 20, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out