Bengaluru cooler than hill stations; schools declare holidays as rains continue
Bengaluru was cooler (literally) than most hill stations in the country on Friday with a minimum temperature of just 20 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 24 degrees Celsius. The India Meteorological Department said low temperatures in the city were due to cloud cover, continuous rain and strong winds. The IMD also said there was sufficient moisture in the atmosphere and that due to formation of weather systems and reduced radiation from the earth’s surface, Bengaluru's temperature had dropped.
Popular hill stations like Shimla and Kullu in Himachal Pradesh had temperatures of 26 degrees Celsius and 33.2 degrees Celsius. Lonavala in Maharashtra recorded a maximum temperature of about 30 degrees Celsius.
Meanwhile, amidst the heavy rainfall and damage in Bengaluru, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday visited several waterlogged areas in the city.
Weather forecasts suggest a full blown monsoon will arrive at the end of the month. But, for now, rains will likely reduce in intensity from Saturday.
The Garden City is already close to breaking its own record for the wettest May in its history; Bengaluru witnessed 287.1 mm in May 1959.
The city has already received 254.1 mm of rain till May 18 and needs only another 33 mm to break the 63-year-old record.
The impact of the rains this month has been significant because the city received about 45 per cent of May’s rainfall on a single day, i.e. Tuesday.
Owing to the non-stop rains in other parts of Karnataka, the state government has declared a holiday in all schools and colleges across the Dharwad district.
The IMD had predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall over coastal and south interior Karnataka on Friday and Saturday, which sparked fears of landslides in the coastal regions. Nine people have been killed due to rains in the state so far.
-
India-born Canadian MP Chandra Arya speaks in Kannada in Parliament, wins hearts
BENGALURU: A speech made in Kannada by the India-born Canadian member of Parliament has gone viral on social media, attracting huge attention and fueling the debate on the importance given to the native tongue. Chandra is on the board of Invest Ottawa Unity Non-Profit Housing Corporation Ottawa and was the Vice President of Ottawa Community Immigrants Services Organization. He added that in 2018, Kannadigas celebrated Kannada Rajyotsava in the same parliament.
-
Teachers recruitment scam: CBI quizzes Bengal minister for second time
Central Bureau of Investigation sleuths on Friday questioned West Bengal minister of state for education Paresh Chandra Adhikary for the second time in two days in connection with his daughter Ankita's alleged illegal recruitment in a government school. Adhikary, who was questioned for nearly three hours on Thursday evening, reached the CBI office at Nizam Palace in Kolkata on Friday morning. His daughter, however, didn't turn up.
-
‘Kashi-Mathura important but…’: Sena sees a 2024 link to mandir-masjid disputes
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of stoking the “mandir-masjid” issue with an eye on the 2024 general elections, saying such issues were raked up to create religious tensions in the country. “I think, the preparation for 2024 [elections] are on in such a way that all historic and religious places are being excavated to create tension in the country,” Raut told TV news channels in Delhi.
-
PUC exam (Class 12) results date fixed for June third week: B C Nagesh
The results of the recently conducted Pre-University Course exams (Class 12) are scheduled to be declared in the third week of June, state Education Minister BC Nagesh announced in a tweet on Friday. "The PUC exams have been successfully conducted and the valuation process will begin next week and the results will be announced in the third week of June," he said in a tweet. The results of the PUC will be announced at www.karresults.nic.in.
-
CBI searches Lalu Prasad’s residences in Patna, Gopalganj
The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered a fresh case against Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad in connection with a land-for-job scam and on Friday conducted searches at 17 locations associated with the former Bihar chief ministedr and his daughter Misa Bharti. Daughter Misa Bharti later left for New Delhi. Lalu's youngest son and leader of opposition Tejashwi Yadav is currently in London.
