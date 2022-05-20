Bengaluru cooler than hill stations; schools declare holidays as rains continue

Bengaluru was cooler (literally) than most hill stations in the country on Friday with a minimum temperature of just 20 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 24 degrees Celsius. The India Meteorological Department said low temperatures in the city were due to cloud cover, continuous rain and strong winds. The IMD also said there was sufficient moisture in the atmosphere and that due to formation of weather systems and reduced radiation from the earth’s surface, Bengaluru's temperature had dropped.

Popular hill stations like Shimla and Kullu in Himachal Pradesh had temperatures of 26 degrees Celsius and 33.2 degrees Celsius. Lonavala in Maharashtra recorded a maximum temperature of about 30 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, amidst the heavy rainfall and damage in Bengaluru, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday visited several waterlogged areas in the city.

CM Bommai has been visiting and reviewing the areas of the city that have been battered by the heavy downpour on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Weather forecasts suggest a full blown monsoon will arrive at the end of the month. But, for now, rains will likely reduce in intensity from Saturday.

The Garden City is already close to breaking its own record for the wettest May in its history; Bengaluru witnessed 287.1 mm in May 1959.

The city has already received 254.1 mm of rain till May 18 and needs only another 33 mm to break the 63-year-old record.

The impact of the rains this month has been significant because the city received about 45 per cent of May’s rainfall on a single day, i.e. Tuesday.

Owing to the non-stop rains in other parts of Karnataka, the state government has declared a holiday in all schools and colleges across the Dharwad district.

The IMD had predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall over coastal and south interior Karnataka on Friday and Saturday, which sparked fears of landslides in the coastal regions. Nine people have been killed due to rains in the state so far.