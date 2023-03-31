Bengaluru cops issue traffic advisory on Mysore road | Details

The Bengaluru traffic police on Wednesday issued a fresh traffic advisory in light of the Rama Venugopala Swamy Rathotsava Jaatre, which will be taken out from the Gali Anjaneya Swamy temple on Mysore Road. The traffic advisory will be valid till Saturday and will be imposed from 8 am today till 10 am tomorrow. The guideline barred all vehicles from entering and exiting the city via Mysore Road.

The Bengaluru traffic police department shared the advisory on Twitter.

The guideline barred all vehicles - including government-run KSRTC and BMTC buses - from entering and/or exiting the city via Mysore Road.

The department suggested an alternative route instead, saying that vehicles can take a left at Hosa Guddadahalli junction on Mysore Road, go via the Timber Yard and take the 50 feet road in Muneshwara Block to get to Devegowda Circle via Hosakerehalli and rejoin the Mysore Road near Nayandahalli junction.

“Vehicles plying on the West of Chord road towards Mysore Road from Vijayanagar and those going towards the city from BHEL Junction will not be allowed to take a U-turn at the Bapuji Nagar junction and the KSRTC junction. They are requested to take the Bapuji Nagar flyover to connect to the Mysore Road instead,” the advisory added.

Vehicles going towards Mysore Road from Hosakerehalli, Banashankari, and Byatarayanapura can take a right at Hosa Guddadahalli junction and reach Nayandahalli junction via the 50 feet road and Devegowda Circle.

The advisory further stated that Nayandahalli, PES University and Kerekodi roads have temporarily been changed to one-way routes and that vehicles are forbidden from taking them. Vehicles coming from Nayandahalli and PES University can cross the Veerabhadra Nagar signal and take a right at the PES University junction, it stated.