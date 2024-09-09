Bengaluru court sentences TN man to 3 years in jail for molesting minor on flight

Bengaluru, Sept 9 A fast-track special court has sentenced a 51-year-old man from Tamil Nadu to three years of imprisonment for sexually harassing a minor girl during a Doha-Bengaluru flight. HT Image

The court also imposed a fine of ₹10,000 on Ammawasai Murugesan.

The incident took place on June 27, 2023, when Murugesan, under the influence of alcohol, inappropriately touched the minor girl while on the flight. The girl’s mother objected to his actions, after which flight attendants changed their seats.

Upon landing, the girl's father reported the matter to Kempegowda International Airport police, leading to Murugesan’s arrest under Section 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. He was granted bail on July 27, 2023.

During the trial, the victim testified via video link as she was abroad.

Last week, the Additional District and Sessions Fast-Track Special Court in Bengaluru Rural district found Murugesan guilty and convicted him under the POCSO Act.

The court order stated that if Murugesan fails to pay the fine, he would face an additional three months of imprisonment. Half of the fine amount ₹5,000 is to be paid as compensation to the victim.

The court also noted that Murugesan is entitled to set off the time he spent in judicial custody from June 28 to July 27, 2023, against his sentence.

The court has granted Murugesan bail to appeal against the conviction, citing his cooperative behavior throughout the trial and regular attendance in court hearings. Under Section 389 of the Criminal Procedure Code , he can remain out on bail until the appeal period expires.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.