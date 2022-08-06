Bengaluru crime: Cops bust fake stamp paper racket, 11 arrested
- The accused have been allegedly printing and selling the banned stamp papers of various denominations
The crime branch officials of Bengaluru police nabbed 11 people on Friday alleged involvement in a fake stamp papers racket. The accused have been allegedly printing and selling the banned stamp papers of various denominations and cops have seized all recovered fake stamp papers.
On Friday, the Bengaluru Police took to social media and wrote: “Kudos to the @CCBBangalore team for apprehending 11 persons who were printing and selling fake stamp papers on the premises of Kandaya Bhavan. Fake Stamp Papers of various denominations worth ₹5 lakh have been seized. (Sic)”
Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Raman Gupta said that the probe has been initiated on the entire fake stamp papers nexus and they are even tracking the people who bought them.
According to a report in Deccan Herald, Naveen Kumar, a head constable was sent on a decoy operation to buy fake stamp papers from the accused on July 18. Naveen Kumar reached out to a person called Karthik and Karthik took him to the shop of Vishwanath who is Karthik’s father where a deal was made to buy fake stamp papers from the father and son duo. They asked Naveen to collect the stamp papers on the next day and the team of CCB raided the shop and arrested the accused.
The cops have also accused the gang of using fake stamp papers to create illegal property documents and circulate them. The usage of physical stamp paper for registering any property is banned in the state of Karnataka
Patra Chawl money laundering case: Sanjay Raut’s wife Varsha joins ED probe
The wife of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, Varsha Raut, on Saturday morning appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in Mumbai's Ballard Estate to record her statement in the Patra Chawl money laundering case. The investigation has allegedly revealed that the Shiv Sena MP made huge cash payments to purchase 10 plots in Kihim and Alibaug, bought jointly in the names of Swapna Patkar, a co-owner of these plots along with Varsha.
Days after Sanjay Raut's arrest, wife Varsha questioned by ED
The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday summoned arrested Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha in a money laundering case linked to the Patra Chawl scam. Apart from Varsha Raut's, the ED has also accused former director of Guru Ashish Construction Pvt Ltd Pravin Raut, who the agency termed as the frontman of the Shiv Sena MP in the Patra Chawl scam. He is in the custody of the probe agency till Monday.
Karnataka CM Bommai cancels Delhi visit after testing Covid +ve
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said he has tested positive for Covid. This is the second time he has contracted the virus. Earlier in the month of January, Bommai had isolated himself after he tested Covid positive. He also met Kannada superstar Dr. Shiva Rajkumar who attended as a chief guest at 'Phala Pushpa' event. The theme of the event was based on Kannada film stars Dr Rajkumar and his son Puneeth Rajkumar.
Bommai issues instructions for time-bound implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday instructed officials to implement the Jal Jeevan Mission project in a time-bound manner as it is an ambitious project. Speaking at the 'Disha' State level review meeting Bommai highlighted the total number of tap water connections in the southern state. "Tapped drinking water connections were provided for 19 lakh houses last year. On average 7000 houses are being connected every day," said CM Bommai.
Lal Bagh Independence Day flower show: Bengaluru cops issue traffic advisory
The Lalbagh Botanical Garden's Independence Day flower show kickstarted on Friday and a massive crowd is expected to visit the show in the next 10 days. Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai inaugurated the Lalbagh Botanical Garden's Independence Day flower show. The flower show is being held after a break of two years because of Covid-19. It is themed after father and son duo Dr Rajkumar and Puneeth Rajkumar, both Kannada film stars.
