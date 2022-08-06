Bengaluru crime: Cops bust fake stamp paper racket, 11 arrested

The crime branch officials of Bengaluru police nabbed 11 people on Friday alleged involvement in a fake stamp papers racket. The accused have been allegedly printing and selling the banned stamp papers of various denominations and cops have seized all recovered fake stamp papers.

On Friday, the Bengaluru Police took to social media and wrote: “Kudos to the @CCBBangalore team for apprehending 11 persons who were printing and selling fake stamp papers on the premises of Kandaya Bhavan. Fake Stamp Papers of various denominations worth ₹5 lakh have been seized. (Sic)”

Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Raman Gupta said that the probe has been initiated on the entire fake stamp papers nexus and they are even tracking the people who bought them.

According to a report in Deccan Herald, Naveen Kumar, a head constable was sent on a decoy operation to buy fake stamp papers from the accused on July 18. Naveen Kumar reached out to a person called Karthik and Karthik took him to the shop of Vishwanath who is Karthik’s father where a deal was made to buy fake stamp papers from the father and son duo. They asked Naveen to collect the stamp papers on the next day and the team of CCB raided the shop and arrested the accused.

The cops have also accused the gang of using fake stamp papers to create illegal property documents and circulate them. The usage of physical stamp paper for registering any property is banned in the state of Karnataka

