Bengaluru delegation returns home after being stranded in Israel amid conflict: Report

An 18-member delegation from the Bengaluru Political Action Committee (B.PAC), caught in Israel amid escalating tensions with Iran, safely returned to the city on Thursday evening after nearly a week of uncertainty, Deccan Herald reported. With commercial flights suspended, the delegation was eventually moved by road from Tel Aviv to Jordan.

According to the report, the group had travelled to Israel on a study tour from June 7 to 13, an initiative co-hosted by India’s Ministry of External Affairs. Their agenda focused on understanding citizen participation in urban policymaking, water management, and environmental sustainability.

However, their planned return from Tel Aviv on June 13 was thrown into disarray when Israeli airspace was abruptly shut due to the intensifying conflict in the region, the report added.

Following the disruption, B.PAC began coordinating with the Israeli consulate, the Ministry of External Affairs, and the Karnataka government to facilitate the group’s return. The Indian embassy in Israel was also engaged to provide on-ground assistance.

Sharath S R, Manager at B.PAC, credited Israeli Consul General Orli Weitzman, who had accompanied the group, for playing a crucial role in ensuring the delegation’s safety. “She helped the team locate bunkers and arranged for their transport and security during their extended stay,” he said as quoted by the publication.

With commercial flights suspended, the delegation was eventually moved by road from Tel Aviv to Jordan. From there, they flew to Mumbai on Wednesday night and arrived in Bengaluru around 5.30 pm on Thursday.

“Their safety was our top concern,” Sharath said, adding that family members were relieved to see their return. “This was a collective effort by multiple agencies, including the Ministry of External Affairs and the Karnataka government.”

The delegation included civic leaders, urban policy experts and sustainability advocates, all of whom expressed gratitude for the swift response and support they received during the crisis, the report further added.