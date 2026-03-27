Bengaluru, The Bengaluru East City Corporation on Friday presented its maiden budget with an outlay of ₹3,889.98 crore for 2026–27, focusing on infrastructure, connectivity and healthcare. Bengaluru East City Corpn presents maiden budget of ₹3,889.98 cr; focus on infra, healthcare

This is the first budget to be presented since the creation of the Bengaluru East City Corporation.

Bengaluru was divided into five municipal corporations-Central, East, West, North and South-under the Greater Bengaluru Authority in September 2025, replacing the single Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike . The budget was presented by East City Corporation Commissioner D S Ramesh for the financial year 2026–27.

The budget provides for asphalting and development of Outer Ring Road service roads from K R Puram to Ibblur Junction.

An allocation of ₹112.5 crore has been made for the overall development and maintenance of all roads and drains within the corporation's jurisdiction .

₹227 crore has been earmarked for infrastructure development in SC/ST, backward class and minority-dominated areas, and a target has been set to develop 100 km of footpaths.

While ₹50 crore has been allocated for junction improvements, skywalks, and pedestrian-friendly projects on major roads, ₹25 crore has been earmarked for the construction of road under bridges and road over bridges .

Another ₹20 crore has been allocated for the comprehensive development of key public spaces and the preparation of a climate action plan.

"In 2026–27, Bengaluru East City Corporation's total receipts will be ₹3,890 crore, comprising an opening balance of ₹1.58 crore, revenue from BECC's own resources amounting to ₹3,354 crore, and Central and State government grants of ₹534 crore," the budget statement said.

The total expenditure is estimated at ₹3,889.98 crore, with a surplus of ₹1.56 lakh, it said.

The corporation said a revenue target of ₹1,500 crore has been set for 2026–27, to be achieved without imposing additional taxes, through the implementation of SOPs, compliance with the GBA Act, 2024, strengthening property tax assessment and collection, and bringing unassessed properties into the tax net.

"A GIS-based property tax system is being integrated with agencies such as BESCOM and BWSSB . Through property tax reforms, an additional annual revenue of ₹150 crore is expected," it said.

"There is a proposal to expand the tax base using 3D modelling and AI-based systems, along with the development of a GIS-based property information system for citizens," it added.

The corporation said AI will be used to identify tax defaulters, and through data integration, the tax network will be expanded, with a target of generating an additional ₹100 crore annually.

In 2026–27, an estimated revenue of ₹982 crore is expected from building plan approvals, plinth certificates, occupancy certificates, various fee and other sources.

Along with strengthening urban infrastructure, 7 per cent of the budget has been allocated for welfare programmes.

₹300 crore has been allocated for waste disposal, collection and sanitation works.

In accordance with Supreme Court guidelines, ₹12 crore has been earmarked for the construction, maintenance and feeding arrangements of shelters with a capacity for 500 street dogs.

In addition, ₹50 lakh has been allocated to introduce mobile veterinary vehicles for emergency on-site treatment, and ₹2 crore has been earmarked for setting up a dedicated unit for the scientific and eco-friendly disposal of animal carcasses.

Under the 'Brand Bengaluru–Health' initiative, ₹35 crore has been allocated for the establishment of 15 primary health centres and 10 Namma Clinics within the corporation limits, the budget said.

For lake development, the corporation has allocated ₹28 crore for annual maintenance and ₹25 crore for the development of four lakes, it added.

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