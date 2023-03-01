Bengaluru events in March: Holi, Women's day, Arijit Singh concert and more

Bengaluru is set to see several events in March, from Holi celebrations to live performances by vocalists like Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh and Bigg Boss winner MC Stan. Here is a curated list of top events happening in Bengaluru this month. Block your calendars for fun events this month in Bengaluru.

Her Power - Flea Market Women's Day Special: The Her Power Flea Market is for the shopaholic in you. Visit the event to shop for your favourite decor items, handmade jewellery, clothing and accessories, where every purchase you make supports women producers. The event is organised on both March 4 and 5.

Colorland, the Festival Of Color: Organised on the day of Holi at 11 am at the SPT Sports Academy in Bengaluru's Sarjapur for ₹399 onwards, this event is a Holi open air festival, with live music for six hours non-stop. Do not miss if you are in the mood for a full celebration with Punjabi music on a beautiful sprawling lawn.

Holi is being celebrated on March 8 this year.

Sunburn Arena ft Martin Garrix: Set for March 2 at 4 pm at Bhartiya Mall Of Bengaluru for ₹1,500 onwards, this show is for the fans of award-winning artist and DJ - Martin Garrix.

Salaam Souk - The Road to Samarkand ft. Sonu Nigam: Popular playback singer Sonu Nigam is setting foot in Bengaluru for a live performance on Saturday, March 4 at 12:00 pm in the Jayamahal Palace Hotel. Enjoy great soulful music with over a 100 retail stalls at just ₹99 onwards.

Salaam Souk is a bi-annual cultural festival that celebrates global diversity.

Basti Ka Hasti - MC- Stan India Tour 23-Bangalore: Bigg Boss winner and rapper MC Stan is on his way to set the stage on fire in Bengaluru on March 11 at 7 pm onwards. The show is priced at ₹799 per head.

Mahindra Percussion Festival 2023: Also organised at the Jayamahal Palace Hotel in Bengaluru on March 18 at 4 pm for ₹999 per head, this event is set to host a range of percussion artists for the music geek in you. Artist's line-up includes drummer A. Shivamani and several others.

Arijit Singh - One Night Only Tour, Bangalore 2023: Popular Bollywood singer Arijit Singh is coming to Bengaluru for a concert on March 4 from 6:30 pm onwards at the NICE Ground. Each ticket costs ₹4500 onwards.