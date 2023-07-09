Bengaluru hoteliers request Karnataka govt to allow operations round the clock: Report

The hoteliers in Bengaluru urged the Karnataka government to pass an order which allows operations of restaurants round the clock, reported Deccan Herald. They also requested the government to give ‘industry’ status to the sector for ease of business. Bengaluru hoteliers request govt to allow operations round the clock: (Pic for representation)

According to the report, a few hoteliers met Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar on Sunday and expressed their concerns in running the restaurants at the IT capital. They also asked to merge the trade license, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) license and shop and establishment licenses into one perpetual license.

The demand to allow hotel operations 24/7 in Bengaluru has been around for a while. In September last year, then CM Basavaraj Bommai said that it is not possible to allow round the clock operations. He then said, “It is very difficult for the government currently to allow the 24 hours food supply in the city by giving permissions to restaurants and hotels. But the decision might change in future depending on the situation. But we will consider the request at the earliest.”

In April 2022, the Bruhat Bengaluru Hotels and Restaurants Association(BBHRA) wrote to the then Bengaluru police commissioner, Kamal Pant, seeking permission to run establishments 24/7. The owners urged the government to consider the request as they were badly hit by the restrictions in the city due to the pandemic.