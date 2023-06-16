Recently, the Bruhat Bangalore Hotels Association (BBHA) urged the state government to allow eateries in Bengaluru to be kept open round the clock. Bengaluru eateries set to be open 24x7 soon?

“We’ve been pushing for this move as it will be beneficial to all stakeholders. A lot of vendors in the city do not get access to clean drinking water or washrooms after midnight as eateries are shut. This move will help increase employment as well,” says PC Rao, president of the association. After having a one-on-one conversation with the new government and the police department, the association members are now set to meet the state home minister. The move is being expected to drive up revenue and foreign investments in commercial neighbourhoods.

One of the major concerns that have been voiced, is that of increased noise pollution and potential compromises in security. Addressing it, Rao says: “We wish to seek permissions only for hotels, restaurants, bakeries etc to be kept open in commercial areas. This is because we do not want residential areas to be disturbed. For security reasons, we are not looking for liquor-serving establishments to be open. Currently the police have allowed for eateries to be open until 1am, but we’re looking for permit for hours much after that.”

If and when the ruling comes into effect, not all establishments will be needed to follow it. Enterprises can choose their own timings, too.

Eateries react

Debaditya Chaudhury, managing director, Chowman, says, “We find the initiative commendable. The availability of food options during the night becomes essential, considering the many individuals working late hours or on night shifts.”

Echoing similar thoughts, Vivek Sharma, general manager, Marriott Whitefield says, “It’s an encouraging move for all restaurant owners and hotel operators. Bengaluru being the Silicon Valley of India, will definitely experience higher footfall and revenue. Also, it gives more flexibility to travellers.”

However, Kiran Kumar of Gawky Goose notes that sustaining a 24X7 model could pose challenges for hospitality businesses in certain areas. “Demand and supply might be the biggest issue here. It might be a good suggestion to try this 24X7 model by allowing locations on rotation.”

On the move to not allow alcohol to be sold, Varun Kumar, director, F&B, Sheraton Grand, shares, “We recognise the intention behind it. While bars have their own charm and appeal, focusing on restaurants and hotels in commercial areas can help maintain a balance between the needs of the local community and the hospitality sector. We believe this approach can contribute to responsible and sustainable growth in the city.”

Citizens react

“I work a night shift and almost never go out to eat as establishments are shut. This move is great because not only will I get a variety of options but it will also help create safety for women to step out in the night carefree,” content professional Aakriti Sehra shares.

Not just safety — the move could also help tackle hygiene issues. Siddhant Chaturvedi, another resident, shares, “My friends and I venture out at night looking for food and often have to eat at roadside stalls. With this move, we will have more hygienic options at our disposal!”

Priyansh Vijayvargiya, a freelance photographer, says, “It may result in overnight traffic jams across the city. A big part of Bengaluru’s beauty lies in the empty roads at night after tackling extreme traffic during the day, and this move would mean increased noise pollution and lesser peaceful night drives.”

