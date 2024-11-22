Bengaluru is where the next Sundar Pichai will emerge, says vlogger Nas Daily at tech summit

A popular social media influencer-turned-entrepreneur hailed Bengaluru as a global tech powerhouse during his address on the final day of the Bengaluru Tech Summit on Thursday. 'Nas Daily' fame vlogger Nuseir Yassin(YouTube/@NasDaily)

Speaking to an audience of tech enthusiasts, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders, Nuseir Yassin, popularly known as Nas Daily, emphasized the city’s unmatched ecosystem for innovation and talent, The New Indian Express reported.

"Bengaluru is not just a city; it’s a launchpad for global tech success. For anyone planning to crack the talent code or build a tech empire, my advice is simple—'Do it in Bengaluru,’” he said according to the publication.

Yassin, better known as Nas Daily on social media platforms, lauded Bengaluru’s “talent density,” which he described as unparalleled. He also said Bengaluru is seen as a potential breeding ground for future global tech leaders, with its streets and events like the Bengaluru Tech Summit fostering exceptional talent. The city is recognized as one of six global innovation hubs, alongside San Francisco, New York, Singapore, and London, he added.

"There's a very high chance the next Sundar Pichai is at this summit or walking around the streets of Bengaluru," he remarked.

Bengaluru Tech Summit highlights

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah launched the 27th edition of the Bengaluru Tech Summit on Tuesday morning at the city’s Palace Grounds. The flagship event is jointly organised by the IT&BT département of Karnataka and the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI). Delegates from across the globe have shown up in tech capital to attend the BTS.

Speaking at the event, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah also announced three new global innovation districts at Bengaluru, Mysuru and Belagavi.

Five MoUs were also signed by Microsoft, Intel, Accenture, IBM and BFSI Consortium to upscale the skills of one lakh young professionals in the state.

Siddaramaiah also said the government is focusing on decentralising tech growth in other parts of Karnataka. He said, “Through a cluster-based approach, we are driving balanced regional growth, from Mangaluru's fintech leadership and Hubballi-Dharwad's advancements in EVs (electric vehicles) and drones - to Mysuru being a PCB (Printed Circuit Board) cluster.”

