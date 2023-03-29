The annual ritual – Bengaluru Karaga – is all set to begin on Wednesday at Karnataka’s capital and this 11 day event will end on April 8 at Thigalarapet’s Dharmarayaswamy temple. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike(BBMP) has already made arrangements in the city for the smooth procession of Bengaluru Karaga. Bengaluru Karaga to begin today. Five things to know

Five things to know about Bengaluru Karaga

Bengaluru Karaga is traditionally celebrated by the Tamil speaking community called Thigalars where they go in a procession to visit the tomb of an 18th century Muslim saint at Cottonpet. ‘Karaga’ translates to a floral earthen pot which is usually carried by a Thigalar man who is dressed as a woman. The people of the community believe that the Droupadi returns in the form of ‘Adi Shakti’ on the full moon day of Chaitra Masa every year. The ‘Bengaluru Karaga’ is also celebrated to showcase the unity of Hindu and Muslim people in the city. ‘Draupadi Devi Karaga Shaktyostava’ is a main festival that is usually conducted on one of the 11 days during the event. This year the main festival is scheduled for April 6. Over six lakh people are expected to participate in ‘Draupadi Devi Karaga Shaktyostava’ this year and the procession will pass through many areas in Central Bengaluru.