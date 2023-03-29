Bengaluru Karaga to begin today. Five things to know
Mar 29, 2023 10:14 AM IST
The annual ritual – Bengaluru Karaga – is all set to begin on Wednesday at Karnataka’s capital and this 11 day event will end on April 8 at Thigalarapet’s Dharmarayaswamy temple. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike(BBMP) has already made arrangements in the city for the smooth procession of Bengaluru Karaga.
Five things to know about Bengaluru Karaga
- Bengaluru Karaga is traditionally celebrated by the Tamil speaking community called Thigalars where they go in a procession to visit the tomb of an 18th century Muslim saint at Cottonpet.
- ‘Karaga’ translates to a floral earthen pot which is usually carried by a Thigalar man who is dressed as a woman. The people of the community believe that the Droupadi returns in the form of ‘Adi Shakti’ on the full moon day of Chaitra Masa every year.
- The ‘Bengaluru Karaga’ is also celebrated to showcase the unity of Hindu and Muslim people in the city.
- ‘Draupadi Devi Karaga Shaktyostava’ is a main festival that is usually conducted on one of the 11 days during the event. This year the main festival is scheduled for April 6.
- Over six lakh people are expected to participate in ‘Draupadi Devi Karaga Shaktyostava’ this year and the procession will pass through many areas in Central Bengaluru.