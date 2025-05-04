Menu Explore
Bengaluru lawyer found murdered on NICE Road, police suspect planned attack: Report

ByHT News Desk
May 04, 2025 10:24 AM IST

According to the FIR filed with the Kengeri police, the complaint was lodged by the victim’s younger brother, Dr Prabhanjan, 37-year-old medical professional.

A 46-year-old advocate was found dead with multiple injuries on Bengaluru's NICE Road near Kengeri late Friday night, prompting the police to register a case of murder, reported The Indian Express.

A lawyer was allegedly murdered in Bengaluru's NICE Road.
A lawyer was allegedly murdered in Bengaluru's NICE Road.

According to the report, the deceased is as Jagadish H, was discovered roughly 150 metres away from his parked KIA Seltos, which had its parking lights on and showed signs of damage. The locked vehicle was stationed along a stretch of NICE Road that links key highways encircling Bengaluru, suggesting a possible collision before the fatal attack.

According to the FIR filed with the Kengeri police, the complaint was lodged by the victim’s younger brother, Dr Prabhanjan A, a 37-year-old medical professional. Dr Prabhanjan stated he was alerted around 10.30 pm on Friday by a caller named Harsha B, who informed him that Jagadish had been found dead on the roadside.

Rushing to the location, Dr Prabhanjan found his brother’s body bearing deep wounds, particularly on the head, which indicated he had been brutally assaulted. He alleged in his statement that unknown assailants may have staged a crash to trap Jagadish, forced him out of the car, and attacked him with a weapon. Jagadish’s mobile phone was also reportedly missing from the scene.

The complaint mentioned a suspected premeditated attack, wherein the perpetrators possibly rammed into the advocate’s vehicle, compelling him to stop and exit before murdering him. Based on this version of events, Kengeri police have launched a probe under charges of murder and are investigating further to identify those responsible. More details about the case are yet to be revealed.

News / Cities / Bengaluru / Bengaluru lawyer found murdered on NICE Road, police suspect planned attack: Report
