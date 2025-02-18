Bengaluru man beaten to death by friends, disguised as road accident: Report

In a tragic turn of events, a Bengaluru man lost his life following a violent altercation with his own friends on Friday. The victim’s companions allegedly attempted to cover up the assault by presenting it as a road accident. However, upon investigation, the police uncovered the truth—that he had suffered grave injuries due to a brutal attack by his friends, as reported by The Times of India. Despite being rushed to a hospital, he could not be saved. Three friends allegedly assaulted a man to death and painted it as road accident in Chitradurga, the outskirts of Bengaluru.

Also Read - Bengaluru: Woman, gram panchayat president, kills daughter then ends life over husband's 'affair'

According to the report, the incident happened on the night of February 14 when 32-year-old Mehaboob Basha returned home in Chitradurga town, severely wounded and barely conscious. His face bore deep bruises, and his body was swollen from multiple injuries. His friends—Sadiq, Nadeem, and Nafeez—insisted that he had sustained these wounds after falling from a speeding motorcycle. By the time his younger brother, Saifulla, managed to get him to a nearby hospital, Basha had already succumbed to his injuries.

When officers from Chitradurga Fort police station arrived at the hospital, the details of the supposed accident seemed inconsistent. The location of the crash was unclear, and an examination of Basha’s motorcycle showed no signs of a high-impact fall—no dents, no scratches, and nothing indicative of a severe accident. This discrepancy raised immediate suspicion.

Also Read - Bengaluru's beloved iconic 'Select Bookshop' owner, KKS Murthy, dies at 94

Determined to uncover the truth, investigators retraced Basha’s final movements. Their probe revealed that he had spent the night partying with his friends. Further interrogation brought to light a key detail—Basha had been involved in a heated altercation during the gathering. The same individuals who later claimed he was in a road accident were the ones who had been with him during the fight. As police intensified their questioning, the three suspects suddenly disappeared, further deepening suspicions.

A significant breakthrough came with the autopsy report, which contradicted the friends’ claims. The medical findings confirmed that Basha’s injuries were not consistent with those sustained in a road accident but were the result of a brutal assault. This crucial evidence propelled the police to launch a full-fledged search operation for the suspects.

Soon, authorities managed to apprehend one of the three men. Under interrogation, the suspect admitted that Basha had been viciously beaten by his own friends, left critically injured, and later abandoned at his residence. When they realized he had passed away, panic set in, and the trio fled Chitradurga in a desperate attempt to escape the law. Investigations are ongoing to track down the remaining suspects and bring them to justice.