Bengaluru man dies after getting stuck between lift door and shaft as sensor fails: Report

A 50-year-old man in Bengaluru died after getting stuck between a door of the lift and the shaft wall at a commercial building on Tuesday. The man is identified as Lakshaman Pramanik, a native of West Bengal who has been working in Bengaluru for more than two decades. The deceased got trapped in the door and started screaming for help. Within seconds, the lift started moving upwards with Pramanik between the doors, and it got stuck on the first floor.(Pic for representation)

According to a report in The Times of India, at around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Pramanik tried to enter the elevator of the commercial building located in Richmond Town. As he was about to enter, the doors started closing, and the sensors failed. However, he got trapped in the door and started screaming for help. Within seconds, the lift started moving upwards with Pramanik between the doors, and it got stuck on the first floor.

A couple was already inside the lift, saw Pramanik screaming for help, and remained helpless as they were inside the lift. An hour later, the firefighting team arrived at the location and provided oxygen to people who got stuck inside the lift. As Pramanik was stuck between the lift doors, they used a gas welder to cut the lift doors. He was immediately rushed to the hospital, and the doctor declared him dead as he had severe injuries all over his body.

The deceased was working at a jewellery shop in the same commercial building, and he was survived by a wife with two children. The family has filed a police complaint, and Ashok Nagar police registered a case under section 109 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

In a similar lift accident, the owner of Hyderabad's popular Sarvi restaurant was booked after the cook of the same restaurant was grievously injured as lift crashed during the operations. The lift reportedly crashed from the fourth floor to first floor of the restaurant.