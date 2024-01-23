In a road rage incident in Bengaluru, a man was dragged on the bonnet of the car for over 400 meters by a cab driver, following an argument. The incident is said to have occurred on January 15 and came into light recently after a video went viral on social media. Bengaluru man dragged on cab's bonnet for 400 metres after argument. Video

Also Read - Karnataka Congress unit holds massive protest against Assam CM in Bengaluru after FIR on Rahul Gandhi

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

In a video, the man was seen on the bonnet of a car, which was speeding on the road. According to reports, an argument broke out between a cab driver and a person over a road accident. The person reportedly got in the car to stop the cab driver from moving forward.

The brawl escalated further, and the cab driver moved the vehicle while the opposite person was on top of the car. However, the cab was stopped later after people on the road intervened. The incident happened in Bengaluru’s Maramma’s Circle area and the entire incident was recorded on CCTV.

The Bengaluru police registered a case, and the investigation is going on.

In a similar incident last year, a woman dragged another man over the bonnet of her car for a kilometre in Jnana Bharathi Nagar following an argument.

The woman’s husband filed a counter-complaint alleging that Darshan followed their car and stopped it on Ullal Main Road.

According to Pramod, Darshan, along with four people, verbally abused them, manhandled his wife and threatened them.

Bengaluru police already warned commuters against being involved in road rage incidents after many such incidents were reported in recent times. Police also advised commuters to call 112 if any untoward incidents happen while on road.