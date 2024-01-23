close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Bengaluru News / Bengaluru man dragged on cab's bonnet for 400 metres after argument. Video

Bengaluru man dragged on cab's bonnet for 400 metres after argument. Video

ByHT News Desk
Jan 23, 2024 11:37 PM IST

Viral road rage video from Bengaluru shows man being dragged on the bonnet of a car for over 400 meters by the cab driver, following an argument

In a road rage incident in Bengaluru, a man was dragged on the bonnet of the car for over 400 meters by a cab driver, following an argument. The incident is said to have occurred on January 15 and came into light recently after a video went viral on social media.

Bengaluru man dragged on cab's bonnet for 400 metres after argument. Video
Bengaluru man dragged on cab's bonnet for 400 metres after argument. Video

Also Read - Karnataka Congress unit holds massive protest against Assam CM in Bengaluru after FIR on Rahul Gandhi

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

In a video, the man was seen on the bonnet of a car, which was speeding on the road. According to reports, an argument broke out between a cab driver and a person over a road accident. The person reportedly got in the car to stop the cab driver from moving forward.

 

The brawl escalated further, and the cab driver moved the vehicle while the opposite person was on top of the car. However, the cab was stopped later after people on the road intervened. The incident happened in Bengaluru’s Maramma’s Circle area and the entire incident was recorded on CCTV.

The Bengaluru police registered a case, and the investigation is going on.

In a similar incident last year, a woman dragged another man over the bonnet of her car for a kilometre in Jnana Bharathi Nagar following an argument.

The woman’s husband filed a counter-complaint alleging that Darshan followed their car and stopped it on Ullal Main Road.

According to Pramod, Darshan, along with four people, verbally abused them, manhandled his wife and threatened them.

Bengaluru police already warned commuters against being involved in road rage incidents after many such incidents were reported in recent times. Police also advised commuters to call 112 if any untoward incidents happen while on road.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On