Bengaluru man killed by wife, mother-in-law over suspected affairs, business fraud; body found abandoned in car

A man was allegedly murdered by his wife and mother-in-law over his alleged multiple extramarital affairs and illegal business dealings in Karnataka's Bengaluru last week, police said on Monday, adding that the incident came to light when the body of the victim was found abandoned in a car. The deceased, 37-year-old Loknath Singh, was a real-estate businessman(Pixabay/Representative)

The deceased, 37-year-old Loknath Singh, was a real-estate businessman, an NDTV report quoted police as saying.

The police reportedly said that a preliminary probe into the crime revealed the accused initially spiked the man's food with sleeping pills to make him drowsy and then drove him to a secluded spot where they slit his throat with a knife before fleeing.

According to the police, the body Loknath Singh was found by a few people in an abandoned car in a secluded area of Chikkabanavara on Saturday, March 22.

"We had received a distress call on 112 at 5.30pm on Saturday, informing us about the body. We have arrested his wife and mother-in-law for the crime. Further investigation is underway," the report quoted North Bangalore Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Saidul Adavath as saying.

Victim's alleged affairs

Police have linked the killing to the victim's suspected extramarital affairs and involvement in illegal business activities.

According to police, Loknath had been in a relationship with the woman for two years before the couple registered their marriage in Kunigal in December. Although his family opposed the relationship due to an age gap, neither side was aware of the marriage at the time.

However, shortly after the marriage, Loknath left his wife at her parents' house. It was only two weeks ago that her family discovered she was married.

At the same time, Loknath's wife and in-laws learned of his alleged extramarital affairs and involvement in illegal business dealings, police said.

The relationship deteriorated as the couple constantly fought, even considering divorce. Matters worsened when Loknath allegedly began threatening his in-laws and warning them of severe consequences, which led his wife and her mother to plot his murder.

Police also revealed that Loknath was under investigation by the Bengaluru Central Crime Branch in connection with a fraud case.