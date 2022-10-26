Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Bengaluru: Man with 23 iPhones worth of Rs. 34 lakhs arrested at airport

Bengaluru: Man with 23 iPhones worth of Rs. 34 lakhs arrested at airport

bengaluru news
Updated on Oct 26, 2022 03:38 PM IST

All 23 were the iPhone 14 Pro Max model which was launched in September and cost upwards of ₹1.39 lakh each.

Customs officials said officers from the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) intercepted the accused - who had ariived from Bangkok on a Thai Airways flight - based on 'behavioral analysis and profiling'. (Pic for representation)(AFP)
Customs officials said officers from the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) intercepted the accused - who had ariived from Bangkok on a Thai Airways flight - based on 'behavioral analysis and profiling'. (Pic for representation)(AFP)
ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan

Bengaluru customs officials seized 23 iPhones at the city airport Saturday and arrested a person accused of trying to smuggle them into the country. All 23 were the iPhone 14 Pro Max model which was launched in September and cost upwards of 1.39 lakh each.

On Sunday, the customs department tweeted, "23 iPhone Pro Max attempted to be smuggled pax arriving from Bangkok seized by officers of Bengaluru Air Customs on October 22."

Customs officials said officers from the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) intercepted the accused - who had ariived from Bangkok on a Thai Airways flight - based on 'behavioral analysis and profiling'. The phones were concealed them inside the hand luggage.

An investigation has been launched, officials said.

The total value of the phones is an estimaed were valued at around 34 lakhs. Brand-new iPhones are smuggled into India from abroad and sold at 'discounts' in the country.

Earlier this month too, customs officials at Bengaluru airport caught two people accused of smuggling gold from Dubai. The accused allegedly carried the gold in pant hooks, buttons in baby cloths and even in a cap of a pain relief gel.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bengaluru karnataka
bengaluru karnataka

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 26, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out