Bengaluru metro allows passengers to carry foldable cycles in last coach
- In a push towards a greener Bengaluru, the BMRCL has announced that foldable cycles will be allowed in metro trains henceforth to help commuters get that last mile connectivity.
Cycles will be allowed - but in the last coach only - the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said in a press note on Tuesday. Metro users will not be charged a luggage fee so long as they are carrying foldable bicycles that do not exceed 15 kg in weight.
The BMRCL said its new rule is meant to promote a 'green initiative' after a report by The Times of India said construction work of completed and operational lines had contributed to the felling of about 9,000 trees in the Karnataka state capital.
"BMRCL is pleased to announce Metro commuters can carry a foldable bicycle in the last coach of Metro train along with their travel. The size of the foldable bicycle shall not exceed 60 cm X 45 cm X 25 cm in dimension and not exceeding 15 kgs in weight," the body said.
While this is welcome news for cyclists - as it provides last mile connectivity to their place of work or residence or other destination - some took to social media to request the BMRCL also allow normal cycles as many do not have foldable versions; these are more expensive.
PC Mohan, a BJP Lok Sabha MP from Bengaluru (central), said: "BMRCL announces that commuters can carry a foldable bicycle in trains. Considering the requests of the public and cyclists, BMRCL must also permit regular bicycles. Allowing bicycles will resolve the first and last mile connectivity hurdles for many commuters in Bengaluru."
To this, a user by the handle @vmsharan replied, "How many people will have foldable cycle? People won't buy foldable cycle just for using it in Metro. If BMRCL allows regular cycles then it will be a big win for the city. It will solve last mile connectivity to some extent."
Foldable cycles will be subject to security checks at stations - they must be placed in the baggage scanner on entry. "The bicycle shall be packed properly so that it does not damage the interiors of Metro coaches. Also, it shall not cause inconvenience to co-passengers," the BMRCL said.
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
-
Kolkata witnesses zero shadow moment
Explaining the phenomenon, astrophysicist Debiprosad Duari said, “People and any object, all around the world, staying between the Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn lose their shadows, though momentarily, twice a year. These two moments are called zero shadow moments. " This happens when the sun is exactly overhead.
-
‘Happens at rallies too’: TMC MP amid crowd mismanagement claims at KK's concert
Bengali actor-turned TMC MP Dev's statement comes after Kolkata Police chief Vineet Goyal said on Friday that there was no situation at KK's concert where attendees were short of space. He, however, added that police are introducing measures to prevent overcrowding and to provide emergency medical aid if there is any need for the same. Goyal also said that at no point was KK mobbed, with a police arrangement under an assistant commissioner in place long begore the singer's arrival at Nazrul Mancha.
-
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
-
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
