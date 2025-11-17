Bengaluru metro reunites commuter with lost bag after mix-up at Indiranagar station: Report

Namma Metro officials in Bengaluru managed to reunite a commuter with his lost belongings after a bag mix-up at the Indiranagar Metro Station earlier this week. The confusion unfolded at around 8:46 am on November 13, when a traveller inadvertently walked off with another passenger’s black bag, mistaking it for his own due to their identical appearance. After a bag mix-up at Indiranagar Metro Station, Bengaluru officials helped reunite a commuter with his belongings.(X/@bykarthikreddy)

Shortly after boarding, the actual owner realised his bag was missing and approached Metro security for help, said a report by The Hindu. He informed them that the bag contained crucial court papers, Aadhaar cards and some cash, prompting officials to move into action without delay.

The BMRCL’s security and operations teams reviewed station surveillance footage and mapped the other passenger’s route through the network. They also circulated his image across all stations to alert on-ground personnel, said the report.

Their efforts paid off the next day when the man who had taken the wrong bag came to another Metro station. Staff recognised him immediately, and upon being approached, he acknowledged that he had picked up the bag by mistake, as per the report. The misplaced bag, along with all its documents and money, was handed back to the rightful owner in the same condition, the report said.

Metro authorities said the issue was resolved smoothly, with both passengers understanding that the incident stemmed from a genuine confusion rather than any malicious intent, it further added.

HT.com has not independently verified the authenticity of this information.