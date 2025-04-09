Bengaluru metro temporarily suspends NCMC card issuance amid technical glitches

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has temporarily suspended the issuance of National Common Mobility Cards (NCMC) at Metro stations after several commuters reported difficulties in recharging and using the cards for their Metro journeys. On average, around 1,000 commuters approach Metro customer care counters daily with issues related to NCMC cards. (Representational Image)

According to a Times of India report, the disruption was triggered by a backend system transition after RBL Bank, the provider of NCMC cards, changed its vendor. The switch led to technical glitches, impacting card recharges and usability for a section of commuters.

To address the issue, BMRCL has begun issuing contactless Namma Metro cards free of charge to affected passengers. The balance from the non-functional NCMC cards is being transferred to the new cards without any additional cost, the report added.

On average, around 1,000 commuters approach Metro customer care counters daily with issues related to NCMC cards. While the number of NCMC users is relatively small compared to those using tokens, QR codes, or standard smart cards, BMRCL has prioritised resolving the issue to avoid further inconvenience.

According to the publication, officials said that the technical problem is expected to be resolved by April 15, after which normal issuance and functionality of NCMC cards are likely to resume.

27,000 violations by passengers

Recently, the BMRCL said nearly 27,000 passengers have violated its rules over the past six months.

It urged commuters to follow the guidelines for a “pleasant commute” and avoid penalties.

"Data from routine security checks conducted by Namma Metro’s (as the metro is locally known) security squad on moving trains during non-peak hours over the last six months, from September 2024 to March 2025, has revealed a staggering 27,000-plus violations, causing inconvenience to fellow passengers," the Metro said in a release.

