Bengaluru's Vidhana Soudha to open for public tours on holidays: Report

In a first, the Karnataka government will soon allow the public to explore the interiors of the iconic Vidhana Soudha, the state’s legislative seat, through guided tours on public holidays. Vidhana Soudha, Bengaluru.(PTI)

The initiative marks the first time that tourists will be granted access beyond the grand exterior of the building, which has long been a symbol of the state’s political power.

According to a report by Deccan Herald, the tours will be conducted between 8 am and 6 pm, with groups of up to 30 people guided through the historic corridors of the Vidhana Soudha.

A designated officer from the Tourism Department will accompany each group to provide insights into the building’s architectural grandeur, history, and political significance, the report added.

The plan, mooted by the Tourism Department, has received a green signal from the state government and is inspired by similar initiatives at Rashtrapati Bhavan and the Indian Parliament. An online portal will soon be launched to facilitate ticket bookings, and while ticket prices are yet to be finalised, the government has directed that they remain “people-friendly.”

This move is part of a series of novel initiatives under the leadership of Speaker U T Khader, who has been actively working to make the legislature more accessible and engaging.

The government has also mandated that the tours be well-regulated and informative, ensuring visitors gain a deeper appreciation of the Vidhana Soudha's role in Karnataka’s political and cultural heritage.

Literature festival

Bengaluru’s iconic Vidhana Soudha was transformed into a vibrant hub of literature, culture, and culinary delights as the Karnataka Legislative Assembly hosted its first-ever book and cultural festival from February 27 to March 3.

The event featured a literature festival, a large-scale book fair, and a series of cultural performances in the evenings. The book fair will showcased around 150 stalls, with 80 per cent of the collection dedicated to Kannada literature and the rest featuring works in English and other languages. Budding authors had an opportunity to launch their books at the festival.

