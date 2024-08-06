Bengaluru molestation: Cab driver who harassed woman during morning walk arrested

The suspect involved in the sexual assault of a 34-year-old woman in Bengaluru on August 2, a cab driver, was arrested on Monday, according to police. He allegedly assaulted her in the early morning hours while she was waiting for a neighbour to join her for a morning walk. A 34-year-old woman was allegedly assaulted by a cab driver in South Bengaluru, with the incident captured on CCTV and widely shared online. (X/@Ashutos59663780)

The attack, which took place at around 5 am in the Konanakunte area of South Bengaluru, was captured on a nearby CCTV camera and subsequently went viral on social media. The video, lasting just over a minute, shows the woman waiting outside a house when the man suddenly grabs and molests her. Despite her attempts to escape and call for help, the man chases her and initially overpowers her before fleeing the scene.

"The woman was waiting in front of the house of her neighbour in a narrow by-lane to go for a morning walk when the incident occurred. An unidentified man allegedly caught hold of her and molested her. When she screamed, he managed to flee from the spot," a senior police officer told reporters, as quoted by news agency PTI.

Following the release of the CCTV footage, the police located the victim and advised her to file a formal complaint. On August 4, a case was registered against the accused under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including assault, sexual harassment, stalking, and wrongful restraint.

"Investigation was taken up in this case, and we have nabbed the culprit responsible on Monday. It is found that a cab driver used to frequently ferry corporate employees to and fro from that place (narrow by-lane) to their place of work. On seeing the woman walking around, he tried to molest her. Further investigation is underway," Lokesh Jagalasar, DCP (South) told the agency.

(With inputs from PTI)