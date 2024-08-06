An electric bus in Bengaluru which was operating between Tin Factory and Goruguntapalya was caught fire on Monday evening while passengers were on board. There were no casualties and injuries as people were deboarded immediately after fire was observed. Electric bus in Bengaluru catches fire after getting stuck in waterlogged road, passengers deboarded. Video

According to a report in Money control, the non-AC electric bus was stuck in a water logged road and water reached up to the chassis of the bus. The bus did not start after that and passengers were immediately asked to shift to another bus. Minutes after passengers were shifted to the new bus, the fire started spreading in the bus at 10:50 pm. The BMTC driver and conductor called the firefighting team and they doused the flames.

As the incident happened on busy Outer Ring Road, the traffic came to a standstill and the bus was removed from the road later. The bus was reportedly shifted to Kengeri workshop for further inspection. Though BMTC operates electric buses in Bengaluru, these are maintained by private players.

On Monday, heavy rain lashed in the city, resulting in heavy congestion across the city. The vehicles were stuck in traffic for hours as there was severe water logging on crucial bottlenecks. Both BBMP and Bengaluru traffic police deployed staff to clear water congestion on roads.