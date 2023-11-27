close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Bengaluru News / Bengaluru MTech graduate wins PM Modi's praise for eco-friendly initiative

Bengaluru MTech graduate wins PM Modi's praise for eco-friendly initiative

PTI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
Nov 27, 2023 12:31 PM IST

During Sunday's episode of his monthly programme, the prime minister said the initiative has motivated several people.

An MTech graduate from Chamarajanagar district of Karnataka won the accolades of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for starting an enterprise of making products from banana stems, inspired by his radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'.

Bengaluru MTech graduate wins PM Modi's praise for eco-friendly initiative(HT_PRINT)
Bengaluru MTech graduate wins PM Modi's praise for eco-friendly initiative(HT_PRINT)

During Sunday's episode of his monthly programme, the prime minister said the initiative has motivated several people.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Also Read - ‘Misinformation is our bigger concern than deepfake’: Karnataka IT minister after Centre's move

Inspired by an episode of this programme, Varsha from Chamarajanagar started the business of producing manure from the banana plant, the prime minister said.

"'Mann Ki Baat' inspired Varsha to stand on her feet. Inspired by an episode of this programme, she started making bio-fertiliser from bananas. This initiative of nature-loving Varsha has offered lots of employment opportunities to others," Modi said.

Hailing from Ummattur in Chamarajanagar, Varsha started her Akruthi Eco-Friendly Enterprises using the fibre of banana stems to manufacture a variety of products such as mats, mobile stands, pen stands, hats and fridge covers.

Varsha told reporters in Mysuru that she got inspired after listening to the prime minister in one of the episodes of 'Mann Ki Baat' during the Covid lockdown.

The prime minister had talked about a Tamil Nadu-based businessman who started a venture using banana fibres when several businesses were shutting down, she said.

"I am extremely happy that the prime minister is recognising my work. I'm now motivated to take the business to the next level," Varsha said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 27, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out