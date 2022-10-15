Bengaluru Mysuru highway waterlogged due to heavy rain

The Bengaluru–Mysuru highway has been submerged in the water once again after the city received rainfall on Friday night. The Bengaluru Traffic Police asked the commuters, who are travelling to the city to and from Mysuru to use an alternative route, to avoid congestion.

“Waterlogging is reported on Bengaluru Mysuru and Malavalli Mysuru highways due to heavy rains. People who are travelling to Mysuru are advised to use Bengaluru – Nagamangla – Pandavapura – Srirangapatna – Mysuru road,” the traffic police tweeted an advisory.

Weekends usually record heavy traffic between Bengaluru – Mysuru and heavy rains are expected to snarl the traffic for a few more days. According to the Indian Meteorological Département (IMD), Bengaluru Urban district recorded 45.5 mm rainfall till Saturday morning and light to moderate rain is expected till October 19 in the city.

The Karnataka State Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) has put out statistics of rain recorded in the city on Friday in which Begur area of Bengaluru saw the highest rainfall of 97 mm. Singasandra, Vidyapeeta and Hampi Nagara areas also saw rainfall over 70 mm till Saturday morning. The IMD has already issued a yellow alert for Bengaluru and predicted that the city might receive rainfall between 64.55 mm and 115.5 mm till October 19.

