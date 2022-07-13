Bengaluru pastry shop branded itself like ‘Facebook’. Here's what Delhi high court did
The Delhi high court has permanently restrained the owner of a Bengaluru confectionary shop under the name ‘Facebake’ from using any mark deceptively similar to that of social media giant Meta's brand ‘Facebook’ mark, PTI reported.
On a lawsuit filed by Meta, Justice Navin Chawla said Facebook is a well-known trademark in the country and the visual representation adopted by Noufel Malol, the owner of confectionary firm Facebake, depicted a mala fide intent in obtaining unfair advantage, the agency reported.
"The user of a mark similar to ‘Facebook’ can lead to an unwary customer being at least interested in taking note of the defendant as having some kind of connection with the plaintiff and the mala fide of intent of the defendant was also evident from the fact that after an interim injunction was passed against the use of 'Facebake', the defendant changed the mark to 'Facecake' and chose not to defend the suit," the judge noted.
The court permanently restrained the defendant, its subsidiaries, affiliates as well as anyone acting for or on its behalf from using the 'Facebake' marks, the domain name and email address containing the word 'Facebake' , the mark 'Facecake', Facebook's visual presentation and any other deceptively similar mark concerning its products and services.
The court also awarded damages of 50,000 to the petitioner and against the defendant.
"It cannot seriously be disputed that the marks of the plaintiff are well-known in India. Its user base and its reach are evident from the documents that have been filed by the plaintiff. The plaintiff also has obtained registrations of its marks for various classes of goods and the use of a similar mark without due cause would certainly amount to unfair competition, which is detrimental to the distinct character and reputation of the plaintiff's 'Facebook' marks," the court said.
-
West Bengal registers highest dengue cases in 4 years in first 26 weeks of 2022
At a time when concerns of the coronavirus pandemic are far from over, West Bengal faces a new threat in the form of dengue as the cases from the mosquito-borne disease have shot up to a four-year high in the eastern Indian state. While the state registered 1,037 dengue cases in the first 26 weeks of 2019, that number dropped to 619 and 273 during the same period in 2020 and 2021, respectively.
-
Dalai Lama to visit Leh from July 15
In the Dalai Lama's first major tour in two years since the pandemic struck, Tibetan spiritual Leader the Dalai Lama will be in Leh from July 15. The Himachal Pradesh government had celebrated Dharamshala-based Dalai Lama's 87th birthday on July 6. Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur was to travel to Dharamshala but cancelled his visit owing to heavy rain that day. Later, Thakur attended the event virtually from Shimla.
-
Pune: Heavy rain lashes city as IMD predicts intense showers
Pune has been witnessing heavy rainfall in the city and adjoining regions for the past few days. India Meteorological Department on Wednesday morning issued a nowcast warning for Pune, and other parts of western Maharashtra including Satara, Solapur, Sangli and Kolhapur districts. According to IMD forecast, there could be moderate to intense rainfall at isolated places in the next 3 to 4 hours till afternoon.
-
Gujarat rains: Death toll rises to 69; over 27,000 evacuated so far
Rains continued to wreak havoc in various parts of Gujarat with the death toll rising to 69 after six more people died in rain related incidents in the past 24 hours, state government officials said. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Tuesday visited flood-hit Bodeli area in Chhota Udepur district of central Gujarat. Water levels receded in Ahmedabad that was caught in rain fury on Monday as the city returned to normalcy.
-
Karnataka Home Min warns strict action against illegal activities in prisons
Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Tuesday warned action against illegal activities taking place inside the Bengaluru Central Jail saying that those involved in such activities will face consequences. Jnanendra's warning came after the accused in right-wing activist Harsha's murder case in Shivamogga made a video call to their relatives from inside the prison recently. The video went viral showing serious lapses inside the prison.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics