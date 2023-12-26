close_game
Bengaluru News / Bengaluru police announce strict measures for new year celebrations

Bengaluru police announce strict measures for new year celebrations

Dec 26, 2023

Bengaluru police announce strict measures for new year celebrations

Anticipating large gatherings, motorists and pedestrians at key areas in the city – including – MG Road, Brigade Road, Residency Road, St Marks Road and Church Street to celebrate New Year, the police said in the interest of public safety, traffic have been restricted on these major roads on the night of December 31 and January 1, 2024.

According to the police, to curb traffic congestion, restrictions have been imposed around MG Road, Brigade Road, Museum Road, Rest House Road, Residency Cross Road. No vehicular movement will be allowed except police and vehicles of essential services, between 8 pm on December 31 to 1 am on January 1.

In order to manage crowds and avoid any untoward incident, all parties in the city, including at hotels, clubs, and pubs, will be required to conclude by 1 am. All hotels, clubs and pubs in the city have also been asked to maintain a record of customer details, including their names, age and phone numbers.

In an advisory, the police said, on Brigade Road, pedestrians will only be allowed to walk from MG Road junction to Opera junction. Walking in the opposite direction has been restricted for New Year. People who want to go to MG Road can take the Residency Road cross (near Shankarnag theatre cross).

Vehicular movement on all flyovers (except the flyover leading to the international airport) will be prohibited from 11 pm on December 31 to 6 am on January 1 to prevent accidents and crashes.

Strict action would be taken against those driving or riding recklessly, drunken driving, racing, bike stunts and causing inconvenience to the public, it said.

These restrictions have been imposed in order to ensure that others do not face any problems due to the celebrations, Bengaluru police Commissioner B Dayananda told reporters.

