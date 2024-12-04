Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Dec 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bengaluru Police constable misbehaves with woman during passport verification, suspended

ByHT News Desk
Dec 04, 2024 09:14 AM IST

Kiran, the constable is accused of making inappropriate advances, including shutting the door, sitting on the sofa, and asking the woman to sit next to him.

A Bengaluru police constable was suspended on Monday for allegedly misbehaving with a woman during a passport verification process at her house. The accused, Kiran, who was a police constable at Byatarayanapura police station, faced action after the woman lodged a complaint with Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) S Girish. A preliminary inquiry by the police confirmed indications of misconduct.

Kiran who was a police constable at Byatarayanapura police station, faced action after the woman lodged a complaint with DCP.
Kiran who was a police constable at Byatarayanapura police station, faced action after the woman lodged a complaint with DCP.

Also Read - Bengaluru Police recover stolen Apple Airpods within 20 minutes after compliant

According to a report in The Indian Express, a 22-year-old woman who is employed at an IT firm had applied for a passport to explore an overseas job opportunity. Following standard procedure, her application was sent to the Byatarayanapura police station for verification. Kiran visited her residence as part of the process and learned that her elder brother was involved in a murder case and had a rowdy sheet against him. Over two weeks, the constable allegedly made multiple visits to her home, asserting that her brother’s criminal record could result in the rejection of her passport application.

Also Read - Nikhil Kumaraswamy urges Centre to ensure fair prices for Karnataka tobacco farmers

During these visits, Kiran is accused of making inappropriate advances, including shutting the door, sitting on the sofa, and asking the woman to sit next to him. On his final visit, he allegedly requested a hug, assuming she was alone. However, her brother, who was present in the house, confronted him, prompting Kiran to claim that his behaviour was a misunderstanding.

A senior officer clarified that while the woman's brother has a criminal history, she cannot be penalised for his actions. The officer also stated that as long as her own record is clean, she remains eligible for a no-objection certificate for her passport. Bengaluru Police advised people to inform higher authorities if any of the officers misbehave and demand bribe during the passport verification process.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On