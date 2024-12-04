Bengaluru Police constable misbehaves with woman during passport verification, suspended

A Bengaluru police constable was suspended on Monday for allegedly misbehaving with a woman during a passport verification process at her house. The accused, Kiran, who was a police constable at Byatarayanapura police station, faced action after the woman lodged a complaint with Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) S Girish. A preliminary inquiry by the police confirmed indications of misconduct. Kiran who was a police constable at Byatarayanapura police station, faced action after the woman lodged a complaint with DCP.

According to a report in The Indian Express, a 22-year-old woman who is employed at an IT firm had applied for a passport to explore an overseas job opportunity. Following standard procedure, her application was sent to the Byatarayanapura police station for verification. Kiran visited her residence as part of the process and learned that her elder brother was involved in a murder case and had a rowdy sheet against him. Over two weeks, the constable allegedly made multiple visits to her home, asserting that her brother’s criminal record could result in the rejection of her passport application.

During these visits, Kiran is accused of making inappropriate advances, including shutting the door, sitting on the sofa, and asking the woman to sit next to him. On his final visit, he allegedly requested a hug, assuming she was alone. However, her brother, who was present in the house, confronted him, prompting Kiran to claim that his behaviour was a misunderstanding.

A senior officer clarified that while the woman's brother has a criminal history, she cannot be penalised for his actions. The officer also stated that as long as her own record is clean, she remains eligible for a no-objection certificate for her passport. Bengaluru Police advised people to inform higher authorities if any of the officers misbehave and demand bribe during the passport verification process.