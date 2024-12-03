Bengaluru Police recover stolen Apple Airpods within 20 minutes after compliant

Bengaluru Police recovered Airpods Pro within 20 minutes of filing a complaint, which was stolen from a woman’s house in the city. The complainant alleged that one of the men who visited her house to fix the furniture had stolen them and lauded the officers at Bengaluru’s Madiwala police station. The woman who filed a compliant lauded the officers at Bengaluru’s Madiwala police station.

In an X post, a woman named Tiya wrote, “My Airpods Pro got stolen from my own house. Thanks to Vijay Kumar and Narsimhamurthy from Madiwala Police Station @BlrCityPolice @DCPSEBCP for helping me to get the valuables within 20 minutes.”

She also told that initially she was skeptical about reaching out to police after the robbery and narrated the whole incident. Tiya said, “I rented out furniture and I got my delivery done on Sunday (December 1st, 11:30am). Two people came for delivery and installation and one of them took it.”

However, when Tiya informed about the robbery to concerned rental company, she claimed that they asked for a CCTV footage. “I complained to Rentomojo but they were asking me about cctv proof (nobody installs cctv inside their bedroom) . I visited Madiwala Police station and they helped me to catch the thief,” Tiya added.

In a similar case, Bengaluru Police made headlines earlier for catching a dacoity gang within 12 minutes. The cops reached the spot in Thalaghattapura police limits within 12 minutes after they received a complaint through emergency 112 services.

Cops also revealed the timeline of events and how they were able to arrest the accused in a short span of time. In an X post, Bengaluru police said, “At 5.20 am, the resident noticed utensils on the floor and checked CCTV footage where he found 7 people entering the house. At 5.23, he alerted his dad who was sleeping and they called 112 for help. At 5.33, the police reached the spot and arrested the accused at 5.35 am.”