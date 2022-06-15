Bengaluru police question Siddhanth Kapoor in drug case
Police on Tuesday questioned Bollywood actor and DJ Siddhanth Kapoor in connection with consumption of narcotics at a party in a city hotel, officers said.
Siddhanth, the son of popular actor Shakti Kapoor, was arrested on Sunday night after he tested positive for a drug. On Monday evening, he was released on bail.
A senior police officer, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said even though five people have been arrested in the case, Siddhant was questioned on Tuesday. “On Monday, we had released him on a station bail after issuing a notice to appear before us at 11 am on Tuesday. We have collected evidence from him. The questioning will continue and will question others in the coming days,” said the officer.
The five people were arrested on Monday on charges of consumption of narcotics after Usloor police raided a city hotel on Sunday night on a tip-off.
“As part of our ongoing drive against (narcotics) drugs, based on credible information, police have raided a party at a five-star hotel in the city. There were more than 100 people at the party. When we subjected 35 persons to a drug test, five people tested positive. We have taken them into custody,” Bheemashankar S Guled, deputy commissioner of police (east), said following the raid.
Subramanyeswara Rao, additional commissioner of police, Bengaluru (east), who supervising officer for the division, said all five persons have been booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 that deals with consumption of narcotics.
The interrogation on Tuesday was related to the source of the drug was the focus of the investigation. “While the actor has been arrested for consuming drugs, our drive over the past two years has been focused on finding the source of the drugs in the city. So, our questioning was related to this,” said the police officer quoted above.
“As of now, our investigation is focussed on collecting information on the supply of drugs and further action against those who have been arrested will be taken in due course of time and after consulting the senior officers,” he said.
Siddhanth Kapoor, while appearing before police, didn’t give any statements to the media. He, however, told media persons gathered at the police station that “Bengaluru police are doing a great job.”
Meanwhile, Bengaluru police issued a notice to the hotel, where drugs were found.
DCP Guled said while conducting a search of the location, police found two packets near a dustbin “The hotel has been served notice, we have asked specific questions and they have to be answered. At the same time, we are going through the CCTV footage in the hotel to identify more persons involved in the case.”
