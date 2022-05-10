Bengaluru police raid rave party, find ₹3 lakh worth of drugs; 33 held
Police from the Jeevan Bima Nagar on Sunday night raided a rave party at Otto's Gastropub on the Old Airport Road where they held around 33 people for selling and consuming drugs. Police crashed the party at around 12:30 p.m. after receiving information that several drugs were being peddled. The raid went on till 2 a.m., while the party had started at 10 p.m..
Police reportedly found multiple drugs such as MDMA, ecstasy pills, charas and ganja and detained around 33 people, of which two were party organisers, while the rest were attendees of the party. Police reportedly conducted thorough medical checks for over 40 people present at the party to assess whether they had consumed drugs, while a local report said that over 200 people attended the late-night party.
Police told media that several drug-related transactions had already taken place by the time police reached the venue, with several party-goers already having bought and consumed the drugs. According to police, the attendees included students, people working in IT industry and even businessmen.
The Deputy Commissioner of Police from the East division, Dr Bheemashankar S Guled, told the Deccan Herald that two separate cases have been registered after the raid. One case has been filed against the two people who had organised the rave party and the other has been filed against the 31 party-goers who were found to have consumed the drugs. The organisers have been identified as Senthil and Harikrishna, a report said.
Guled told the news website that police found MDMA, ecstasy pills, charas and ganja worth around Rs. 3 lakh with the organisers. "By the time we raided the pub, they had already sold some drugs to the attendees", Guled told. The police have also seized some of the bar's musical equipment used by the DJ and some other valuables.
Bulldozer & forces reach Delhi's New Friends Colony for demolition drive
Security personnel on Tuesday were deployed at New Friends Colony as the South Delhi Municipal Corporation's (SDMC) began its planned demolition drive. The BJP-run civic body was carrying out the first phase of the anti-encroachment exercise from May 4 to May 13 in several parts of South Delhi. A day ago, passive protests were seen in Shaheen Bagh when civic body officials reached the spot with bulldozers, following which the demolition drive was halted.
Plane from Belgavi to Delhi hit by bird lands safely; passengers unharmed
A SpiceJet plane from Belgavi to Delhi suffered a bird hit on Monday morning and later landed safely at the airport in the national capital. The Boeing 737-8 MAX aircraft had around 187 passengers onboard, according to an airline official at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) here. The plane suffered a bird hit at Belgaum airport, an Airports Authority of India official said. Specific details were not immediately available.
Punjab Police SP on the run after aide arrested for bribe in CM Mann’s Sangrur
Sangrur: A Punjab Police superintendent of police is on the run after hKaranveer Singh'saide was arrested on charges of accepting a ₹3 lakh bribe in a case handled by the officer, people aware of the matter said on Tuesday. Karanveer Singh is the 2012 batch Punjab Police Service officer and posted in Sangrur district's Bureau of Investigation, a separate wing created to investigate crimes.
Karnataka CM warns he will not tolerate delays in budget implementation
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday warned government officials against any delay in implementing the state budget programmes and said the authorities were under his radar. The Chief Minister was addressing a meeting of Chief Executive Officers of Zilla Panchayats. “Your work is being monitored. Strengthen the Panchayat system,” the Chief Minister said. People should not be made to run around to seek the services, he cautioned them.
After UP, Karnataka will implement SC order on loudspeakers, says Bommai
After Sri Ram Sene's Pramod Muthalik sounded the bugle against loudspeakers at mosques Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has that the state government will ensure to implement the Supreme Court's order on the use of loudspeakers in public places in a cordial manner. The Chief Minister spoke to media persons on the issue after chairing a meeting of CEOs of Zilla Panchayats and at a programme organised by Gayathri Peetha Mutt.
