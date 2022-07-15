Bengaluru power cuts for the weekend: Check list of areas here
- Areas to be affected in Bengaluru by scheduled power outages for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, i.e., July 15 to 17.
The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) has proposed planned power outages for the weekend to carry out repair and maintenance works in Bengaluru. Power will most likely be affected in these areas between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. This could stretch till 6:30 p.m. on certain days as the company seeks to tick off pending works when there is a lighter load on the grid during weekends. Here are the areas that may be affected -
July 15, Friday:
Behind Gundi Chowltry, MCCB Block, Bapuji School To K V Shetty Park Area, S S Layout A Block, Glass House Area, Battaly Building, Mahanandi Petrol Bunk And Surronding Areas, Nagarakonda Village, Aladahalli, Mattihalli, N Siranahalli, Hagari Siranahalli, Sasvihalli, Huneasehalli, Kothanur Main, Byrathi Bande, Doddabele Road, Good Darth Road, Harsha Layout, Vidyapit Road, BGS Hospital Road, Mysore Highway, Ullal Nagar, Maruti Nagar, Herohalli, Madhuramma Temple, Nagrahalli Circle, Prasana Layout, Nagrahalli Circle, Herohalli Lake, Eastern School, Vidyamanya Nagar, Anupama School Road, Munishwara Road, Near Shiva Temple, Andrahalli Main Road, Peenya 2 Stage, Kaggalipura , Vasudevapura, Kunchigarapalya, Nallakkanadoddy, Tharalu Estate, Gopalpura, Naganakunte, Guttepalya, Nandagokula L/O, SLV Industrial Road, TG Palya Road, Annapurneshwari L/O, Panchakukha Ganesh Arch, Manjula Enclave, Thippanahalli Circle, Udipalya, Indian Express L/O, Ganeshnagara, Kempegowda Nagara, Ramachandrapura, Manjunatha Nagara, Soap Factory Layout, Sonnappanahalli, Vidyanagar Cross, Chikkajala, Bettahalasur, Tharahunise, Thimmasandra, T Agrahara, Narayanapura, N Agrahara, Gadenahalli, Channahalli, Bynahalli, Kudurugere, Tharabanahalli, Soladevanahalli, Tharabanahalli, Hulichikkanahalli, T.B. Cross, Hesaraghatta Bilijaji, Dasenhalli, Guddadahalli, Sasuveghatta, Part Of Soladevanahalli, Tharabanahalli Main Road, B.H. Road, Sharadanagar, Maranagere, Siddarameshwara Badavane, Basavanapura, Basaveshwara Nagara, Shivara, Madenur, Siddaramadevarapalya, Ayyanabavi.
July 16, Saturday:
Bapuji School To K V Shetty Park Area, Dodda Pete, Vijayalaxmi Road, Chowkipete, Basavaraj Pete, Hagedibba Circle, Ambedkar Circle, Devaraj Aras Badavane, Vijayanagara Badavane, Rajiv Gandhi Badavane, SP Office, RTO Office, SMK Nagara, Hondada Circle, Jali Nagara, Shivajinagar, Shantinagar, Kandikere, Vatlahalli, Kadati Camp, Nandyal Camp, Milton Street, Puravankara Apartment, ITC Main Road, Jeevanahalli, Fairmont Towers (ITC), Lewis Road, Krishnappa Garden, Raghavappa Garden, Jeevanahalli Park Road, BBMP Govt Hospital, Sri Dhariyam Eye Hospital, Heerachand Layout And Surrounding Areas, Uttarahalli Main Road, Arnapurna Layout, Konasandra, Bhoomika Layout, Patangiri, BHEL Layout, Dubasipally, Medsole Hospital Road, Mallathali Layout, East West College Road, Dwarkabasa Road, KLE College Road, Eastern School, Vidyamanya Nagar, Anupama School Road, Munishwara Road, near Shiva Temple Andrahalli Main Road, Peenya 2 Stage, Valmiki Nagar, Navilu Nagar, Saundrya, Chakranagar, Andrahalli Govt School, TG Palya Main Road, Peenya Fine Camp, Jodimunnishwera, MES Road, Kereguddadahalli, RR College, BWSSB, Shettigere, Meenukunte Hosur, Begur, Sadhalli Gate, Nisarga Layout, Kannurahalli, Katamanalallur, Budigere Cross, Konadasapura, Makanahalli, Vagata, Poojenaagrahara, Chikkagattiganabbe, Doddagattiganabbe, Bhaktharahalli, Poojenaagrahara, Chikkagattiganabbe, Doddagattiganabbe, Bhaktharahalli, Bommenahalli, G R Sun Villas, Narayana Mata, Bayyappanahalli, Budigere Road, Cheemasandra, Budigere Road, Avalahalli, Veerenahalli, Malur Road, Glass Factory, Old Mardas Road, KHB Colony, Brigade Buvana Vistha Apartment, Hosakote Old Town, Lakkondahalli, Upparahalli, Alappanahalli, Huskuru, Bommenahalli, Manduru, Gunduru, Marasandra, Hosakote New Town, Huskuru, Pruksha Silvana, Hosakote Town All India Radio, Govt Hospital, Lakkondahalli, Upparahalli, Alappanahalli, Hosakote Old Madras Road, Dandupalya, Gowtham Colony, Aturu, Kolathuru, Soluru, Dasarahalli, Attivatta, Nidagatta.
July 17, Sunday:
Heremegalgere, Anajigere , Choudapura, Hosahalli, Srikantapura, Herohalli, Madhuramma Temple, Nagrahalli Circle, Prasana Layout, Nagrahalli Circle, Darbey, Madheshwara, Herohalli Lake, Vigneshwara Nagar, Nilgiri Thop Road, Omkara Ashram, Anjanya Temple, Nandagokula L/o, Slv Industrial Road, Slv Industry, Tg Palya Road, Annapurneshwari L/o, Kirloskar Layout, Navy Layout, Bone Mill, Chikkasandra, Andanappa Layout, Dabaspete Town, Dabaspete Kiadb Indl. Area, Sompura Kiadb Industrial Area, , Rnht-310, Yedehalli, Jindl Staff Qtrs, Sompura, Kiadb Industrial Area, Dabaspete Kiadb Indl. Area. Rnht-345, Rnht-266, Sompura Kiadb Indl. Area, Narayanakere, Yadagondanahalli
-
Light rain expected in Delhi, mercury likely to settle around 38°C
Delhi's air quality was in the satisfactory category on Friday morning as light rain was expected with the maximum temperature likely to settle around 38C. The average 24-hour AQI was 87 on Thursday in the satisfactory category. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.
-
14-year-old boy electrocuted to death in Karnal
A 14-year-old boy was electrocuted to death after he came in contact with high-voltage wires near the roof of toilets of a sports complex in Kutail village of Karnal district. The police said the deceased was a student of Class IX of Government High School, Kutail, and he was crossing the building of the sports complex to “bunk classes”. A police team reached the spot and the body was sent for post-mortem.
-
Sub-inspector held for taking ₹4,000 bribe in Rewari
The state vigilance bureau has nabbed a sub-inspector, Anil Kumar, who was posted in Rewari while accepting a bribe of Rs 4,000 to settle a land dispute. A spokesman of the vigilance bureau said a resident of Bhotwas in Rewari, Rajender, had a land dispute with co-villager Satdev.
-
Haryana vigilance arrests 83 government officials on graft charges since January
The Haryana Vigilance Bureau has arrested 83 government officials, including 10 gazetted officials, for allegedly accepting illegal gratification in the first half of 2022. The bureau has also nabbed eight private individuals taking the number of arrests to 91.
-
₹500 crore to be spent on new campus of Ayush varsity: Haryana governor
Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Thursday said the new campus of the Sri Krishna Ayush University would be built on 103 acres at Fatupur village in Kurukshetra and Rs 500 crore will be spent on the construction of the new building of the university. He said the construction work will be carried out in the next 36 months.
