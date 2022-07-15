Bengaluru power cuts for the weekend: Check list of areas here

The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) has proposed planned power outages for the weekend to carry out repair and maintenance works in Bengaluru. Power will most likely be affected in these areas between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. This could stretch till 6:30 p.m. on certain days as the company seeks to tick off pending works when there is a lighter load on the grid during weekends. Here are the areas that may be affected -

July 15, Friday:

Behind Gundi Chowltry, MCCB Block, Bapuji School To K V Shetty Park Area, S S Layout A Block, Glass House Area, Battaly Building, Mahanandi Petrol Bunk And Surronding Areas, Nagarakonda Village, Aladahalli, Mattihalli, N Siranahalli, Hagari Siranahalli, Sasvihalli, Huneasehalli, Kothanur Main, Byrathi Bande, Doddabele Road, Good Darth Road, Harsha Layout, Vidyapit Road, BGS Hospital Road, Mysore Highway, Ullal Nagar, Maruti Nagar, Herohalli, Madhuramma Temple, Nagrahalli Circle, Prasana Layout, Nagrahalli Circle, Herohalli Lake, Eastern School, Vidyamanya Nagar, Anupama School Road, Munishwara Road, Near Shiva Temple, Andrahalli Main Road, Peenya 2 Stage, Kaggalipura , Vasudevapura, Kunchigarapalya, Nallakkanadoddy, Tharalu Estate, Gopalpura, Naganakunte, Guttepalya, Nandagokula L/O, SLV Industrial Road, TG Palya Road, Annapurneshwari L/O, Panchakukha Ganesh Arch, Manjula Enclave, Thippanahalli Circle, Udipalya, Indian Express L/O, Ganeshnagara, Kempegowda Nagara, Ramachandrapura, Manjunatha Nagara, Soap Factory Layout, Sonnappanahalli, Vidyanagar Cross, Chikkajala, Bettahalasur, Tharahunise, Thimmasandra, T Agrahara, Narayanapura, N Agrahara, Gadenahalli, Channahalli, Bynahalli, Kudurugere, Tharabanahalli, Soladevanahalli, Tharabanahalli, Hulichikkanahalli, T.B. Cross, Hesaraghatta Bilijaji, Dasenhalli, Guddadahalli, Sasuveghatta, Part Of Soladevanahalli, Tharabanahalli Main Road, B.H. Road, Sharadanagar, Maranagere, Siddarameshwara Badavane, Basavanapura, Basaveshwara Nagara, Shivara, Madenur, Siddaramadevarapalya, Ayyanabavi.

July 16, Saturday:

Bapuji School To K V Shetty Park Area, Dodda Pete, Vijayalaxmi Road, Chowkipete, Basavaraj Pete, Hagedibba Circle, Ambedkar Circle, Devaraj Aras Badavane, Vijayanagara Badavane, Rajiv Gandhi Badavane, SP Office, RTO Office, SMK Nagara, Hondada Circle, Jali Nagara, Shivajinagar, Shantinagar, Kandikere, Vatlahalli, Kadati Camp, Nandyal Camp, Milton Street, Puravankara Apartment, ITC Main Road, Jeevanahalli, Fairmont Towers (ITC), Lewis Road, Krishnappa Garden, Raghavappa Garden, Jeevanahalli Park Road, BBMP Govt Hospital, Sri Dhariyam Eye Hospital, Heerachand Layout And Surrounding Areas, Uttarahalli Main Road, Arnapurna Layout, Konasandra, Bhoomika Layout, Patangiri, BHEL Layout, Dubasipally, Medsole Hospital Road, Mallathali Layout, East West College Road, Dwarkabasa Road, KLE College Road, Eastern School, Vidyamanya Nagar, Anupama School Road, Munishwara Road, near Shiva Temple Andrahalli Main Road, Peenya 2 Stage, Valmiki Nagar, Navilu Nagar, Saundrya, Chakranagar, Andrahalli Govt School, TG Palya Main Road, Peenya Fine Camp, Jodimunnishwera, MES Road, Kereguddadahalli, RR College, BWSSB, Shettigere, Meenukunte Hosur, Begur, Sadhalli Gate, Nisarga Layout, Kannurahalli, Katamanalallur, Budigere Cross, Konadasapura, Makanahalli, Vagata, Poojenaagrahara, Chikkagattiganabbe, Doddagattiganabbe, Bhaktharahalli, Poojenaagrahara, Chikkagattiganabbe, Doddagattiganabbe, Bhaktharahalli, Bommenahalli, G R Sun Villas, Narayana Mata, Bayyappanahalli, Budigere Road, Cheemasandra, Budigere Road, Avalahalli, Veerenahalli, Malur Road, Glass Factory, Old Mardas Road, KHB Colony, Brigade Buvana Vistha Apartment, Hosakote Old Town, Lakkondahalli, Upparahalli, Alappanahalli, Huskuru, Bommenahalli, Manduru, Gunduru, Marasandra, Hosakote New Town, Huskuru, Pruksha Silvana, Hosakote Town All India Radio, Govt Hospital, Lakkondahalli, Upparahalli, Alappanahalli, Hosakote Old Madras Road, Dandupalya, Gowtham Colony, Aturu, Kolathuru, Soluru, Dasarahalli, Attivatta, Nidagatta.

July 17, Sunday:

Heremegalgere, Anajigere , Choudapura, Hosahalli, Srikantapura, Herohalli, Madhuramma Temple, Nagrahalli Circle, Prasana Layout, Nagrahalli Circle, Darbey, Madheshwara, Herohalli Lake, Vigneshwara Nagar, Nilgiri Thop Road, Omkara Ashram, Anjanya Temple, Nandagokula L/o, Slv Industrial Road, Slv Industry, Tg Palya Road, Annapurneshwari L/o, Kirloskar Layout, Navy Layout, Bone Mill, Chikkasandra, Andanappa Layout, Dabaspete Town, Dabaspete Kiadb Indl. Area, Sompura Kiadb Industrial Area, , Rnht-310, Yedehalli, Jindl Staff Qtrs, Sompura, Kiadb Industrial Area, Dabaspete Kiadb Indl. Area. Rnht-345, Rnht-266, Sompura Kiadb Indl. Area, Narayanakere, Yadagondanahalli