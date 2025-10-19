Edit Profile
    Bengaluru pub fined ₹1 lakh after flaming cocktail mishap burns woman customer: Report

    Published on: Oct 19, 2025 2:16 PM IST
    By HT News Desk, Bengaluru
    The Bengaluru pub was found negligent and ordered to pay the woman ₹1 lakh for medical costs and trauma.
    Bengaluru's consumer commission ruled in favour of Soumya Nandal, who suffered facial burns from a flaming cocktail mishap at a pub.

    A night out meant for celebration turned into a painful ordeal for 28-year-old Soumya Nandal, who suffered facial burns after a flaming cocktail went horribly wrong at a pub on Bengaluru’s Brigade Road. Four years on, the Bengaluru Urban II District Consumer Commission has ruled in her favour, holding the pub accountable for negligence and ordering a compensation of 1 lakh for medical costs, trauma, and legal expenses.

    The incident occurred on November 20, 2021, when Soumya and her friends visited the pub for an evening hangout, said a report by The Times of India. While they waited for food around 5 pm, the manager suggested they try the pub’s signature “flaming Sambuca” shots, cocktails that are briefly set ablaze before serving. Reluctantly, they agreed.

    According to Soumya’s complaint, during the demonstration, the manager mishandled the flaming liquor, accidentally spilling it on her face and hair. Her hair caught fire, and the flames scorched her forehead and cheeks. Though staff tried to assist with burn cream, the damage was already done.

    Medical treatment followed the next day, but her wounds worsened, turning septic, leaving scars, and forcing her into a three-month recovery at home, the report said. She claimed the burns deeply affected her confidence, social life, and work, pushing her to spend over 5 lakh on medical and cosmetic care.

    Soumya later filed a police complaint and approached the consumer forum in March 2023. The pub, however, denied fault, saying she voluntarily ordered the shots and moved during the pour. But video footage contradicted this, showing Soumya remained still and appeared distressed during the flaming shot.

    The commission ruled that the pub failed to warn her of the risks or ensure proper safety measures, amounting to a “deficiency in service.” While dismissing her 10 lakh demand as excessive, the forum awarded her 1 lakh in relief, the report said.

    HT.com has not independently verified the authenticity of this information.

