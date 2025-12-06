‘Any dish for 30’: Bengaluru pub’s offer leads to crowd surge, causes traffic chaos in Hebbal

A promotional food offer at a well-known pub in Bengaluru's Hebbal turned into a full-blown public mess on Wednesday, after the venue announced that any dish would be available for just ₹30 as part of its third-anniversary celebrations. The tempting deal, widely advertised across social media, drew an unexpectedly massive crowd, overwhelming the pub’s limited capacity and triggering traffic chaos in the area. The situation escalated into a public mess, leading to early closure and severe traffic congestion in Bengaluru.(Unsplash)

Though the pub could seat around 300 people, close to 1,000 customers arrived, forming long queues both inside and outside the premises. Staff members struggled to manage the swelling crowd, which continued to grow through the afternoon. Unable to maintain order, the management shut the establishment before 4 pm, hours earlier than planned, said a report by The Times of India.

Frustrated customers said inadequate planning and a lack of clear communication worsened the situation. Many complained they received no prior notice about the offer ending early, despite travelling long distances. The heavy influx of vehicles led to severe congestion on surrounding roads, including the busy Hebbal Flyover and the stretch near Esteem Mall, during peak hours, said the report.

A 35-year-old woman who set out with her family of seven said they were caught completely unaware. Another visitor, a 27-year-old who arrived with friends well before noon, described hours of queuing and confusion. He added that they left only at 5:45 pm after an exhausting wait.

Pub staff admitted they had not anticipated such an overwhelming response. Police later said they received multiple complaints by 8:30 pm about traffic blockages and crowds shouting at the venue. Officers were deployed to clear the area and instructed the pub to shut its doors until order was restored.

HT.com has not independently verified the authenticity of this information.