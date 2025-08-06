Bengaluru resident’s viral social media post sparks interest in walking commute trend

Amid worsening traffic congestion and rising transport costs in India’s tech capital Bengaluru, a local resident’s social media post about ditching autos and cabs in favour of a walking commute has struck a chord online. Sharing personal health benefits and financial savings, the Bengaluru resident sparked a conversation about the viability of walking as a sustainable commuting option.

The individual, who lives approximately 5 km from their office, shared that they now walk to and from work three days a week — clocking a total of 30 km weekly. Though initially sceptical about the idea, their experience quickly turned into something much more positive.

“I started walking 30 km a week instead of using a auto/cab — here’s what I noticed,” the resident posted on Reddit. They cited health improvements, saying, walking 10 km per day reportedly helped burn 500–600 calories and improved digestion and energy levels. “I can feel the difference in my stamina” the resident noted.

“Better digestion, less bloating in the morning, and I feel more energetic during work hours,” they added. Walking also helped reduced stress, they wrote, saying that it became a mental reset, offering time to clear their mind before and after work.

The switch also led to a noticeable drop in daily commute expenses, resulting in financial savings, they said, and cheerfully pointed out one of the unexpected bonuses: no more fare haggles or quarrels with drivers.

Humorously describing the experience as equivalent to a “free gym membership”, they questioned, “Has anyone else here tried walking to work regularly? How did it work for you — physically and mentally?”

The post amassed several replies from fellow Bengalureans, who said the city is unwalkable as its footpaths are torn up or encroached, and streets are ridden with potholes and traffic.

Some took a funny route, writing, “Little do people know this is a healthcare policy being promoted by BBMP.”