Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw hits out at authorities over footpath encroachment in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, India's tech hub, is now increasingly being defined by its mounting civic woes, prompting prominent voices like Biocon Limited’s executive chairperson, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, to also voice out frustration. Biotechnology pioneer Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw(PTI File Photo)

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, well-known for her outspoken views on city governance, recently criticized the Karnataka government on social media, tagging Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, and the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL).

She wrote, “BMRCL, are you aware or even bothered about commuters' plight?” on X, striking a chord with citizens grappling daily with the city’s infrastructural inadequacies. The video shared by her showed footpath encroachment near the premises of a metro station, with no space left for pedestrians. This has exacerbated traffic gridlocks and pedestrian inconvenience, with many footpaths rendered unusable for months on end.

Residents are also coming down hard on civic agencies such as the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) for the city’s chronic issues: persistent traffic bottlenecks, poor road and footpath conditions, encroachments and inadequate drainage infrastructure that leads to severe waterlogging and flooding every monsoon season. Delays in completing infrastructure projects are a recurring source of public outrage as well.

Residents are particularly aggrieved by pothole-ridden roads, complaints about encroached public spaces, flooding, with stormwater drains insufficient to manage heavy rainfall. While ongoing metro and road development projects are in the pipeline to ease these woes, their execution is often delayed for years.

Bengaluru is thus coming to be known as a place where daily life for the common citizen is a relentless struggle — battling traffic snarls, hopping over broken pavements, and tiptoeing around ongoing construction.