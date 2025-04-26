Bengaluru road rage: HC bars police from coercive action against IAF officer Shiladitya Bose

The Karnataka High Court has issued an interim order restraining the Bengaluru police from initiating any coercive action against Wing Commander Shiladitya Bose in connection with a road rage case filed against him earlier this week. Wing Commander Shiladitya Bose shared a video on X in which he could be seen with blood on his face. (X)

The order was passed by Justice Hemant Chandanagoudar, who also directed the police not to summon the officer without adhering to due legal procedure, Deccan Herald reported.

The incident in question occurred on Monday on Old Madras Road in East Bengaluru, where a physical altercation reportedly took place between Wing Commander Bose and Vikas Kumar SJ, an employee of a Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) firm. Initial reports suggested that Kumar had assaulted Bose, with the latter even posting a video online showing himself bleeding and accusing Kumar of an unprovoked attack.

Based on Bose’s complaint, Kumar was arrested after the police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against him. However, the narrative took a turn following a review of CCTV footage from the scene, which allegedly showed Bose as the aggressor. The footage reportedly depicted Bose assaulting Kumar and discarding his mobile phone and personal items during the confrontation.

Kumar, who secured bail soon after his arrest, subsequently filed a counter-complaint accusing Bose of attempted murder and other serious offences. In response, Bose moved the High Court challenging the FIR registered against him and the related proceedings underway at a city court. His petition contested the invocation of various sections under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), specifically Sections 109 (abetment), 115(2) (attempt to commit offence punishable with life imprisonment), 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), and 352 (assault or criminal force otherwise than on grave provocation).

Granting partial relief, the High Court directed that “no coercive action shall be taken” against Bose and instructed police not to submit a charge sheet without the court's permission. The court emphasized that any summons must be issued following proper legal protocols and reminded the petitioner of his obligation to fully cooperate with the investigation.

Notices have been issued to the Baiyappanahalli police and Vikas Kumar, with further hearings expected in the coming days.

