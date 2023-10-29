After a massive fire accident at a café in Bengaluru’s SG Palya, the fire department has cracked down on various roof top cafes and bars in the city. A total of 243 roof top establishments were found violating the rules and regulations in the city. Bengaluru roof top bars crackdown: 243 cafes found flouting safety norms

The fire department has reportedly inspected all roof top cafés, bars and restaurants in the last week to see if they are following the safety norms. The officials observed major safety lapses in the establishments and submitted a detailed report to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). The civic body is expected to serve notices and take action against these places.

“Since the major fire incident at Koramangala, we started inspecting such rooftop establishments and so far till October 26, the fire department has identified 243 premises which have violated fire related safety norms and license rules,” said a senior official from the fire department to PTI.

On October 18, a massive fire broke out at a cafe on the fourth floor of a building on the Tavarekere Main Road in Bengaluru’s SG Palya area.

Two bikes parked downstairs and a car inside the showroom near the building were damaged and the fire has been put out. There were no casualties as the café was evacuated as soon as the fire appeared.

Visuals surfaced on media platforms showing a person jumping from the fourth floor of the building to escape the fire. He was later admitted to a nearby hospital by the bystanders, according to the eyewitnesses.

