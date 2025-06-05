Bengaluru stampede tragedy: Three key lapses that led to chaos and casualties

At least 11 people lost their lives and over 30 were injured in a stampede-like situation outside Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday, during the RCB victory celebrations. The incident has raised serious questions about event preparedness and crowd control. Fans stand next to abandonned shoes and a fallen barrier following a stampede during celebrations, a day after Royal Challengers Bengaluru's victory.(AFP)

Here are some of the key factors that led to the tragedy.

Lack of coordination

Many police personnel deployed near the stadium were reportedly unaware of the day’s full agenda. While the official felicitation event was underway at Vidhana Soudha, communication on the ground was fragmented, Deccan Herald reported.

Due to the short notice, the number of officers on duty was far below what was required to manage such a large turnout.

Missing crowd control measures

Barricades were scarce, and the deployment of security personnel did not match the scale of the crowd. As reported by Deccan Herald, crowd management appeared severely lacking. “When one officer is tasked with controlling 100 people, the substantial gap should have been addressed by deploying stronger security measures, which was not possible due to the short notice,” an official said according to the publication.

Additionally, there was no clear public communication about the entry process. Gates were reportedly opened one at a time, without prior announcement, triggering a rush as thousands surged toward whichever gate opened first.

Confusion over entry, agenda

There was also widespread confusion among attendees about how to enter the stadium and what exactly was scheduled. Many came expecting arrangements similar to a regular cricket match, but found no such clarity. Deccan Herald reported that a shortage of ambulances was noticed at both Vidhana Soudha and Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The situation deteriorated further after the Vidhana Soudha event concluded, with a fresh surge of people rushing toward the stadium.

Other factors

In addition to poor coordination and crowd control, confusion over the victory parade, the last-minute distribution of free passes, overcrowding, and limited seating at Chinnaswamy Stadium further contributed to the stampede that left at least 11 people dead and over 30 injured.

