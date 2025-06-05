Bengaluru cops warned against immediate RCB event but were ignored: Report

Bengaluru police had advised caution and delay ahead of Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s victory celebrations. But their recommendations were overlooked, Deccan Herald reported. Fans throng near the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on June 4, 2025, to celebrate a day after the RCB's victory. (AFP)

Speaking a day after the stampede-like situation that claimed 11 lives and injured several others, police told DH that they had cautioned both the state government and the RCB management against rushing into a celebration just hours after the team's historic IPL win.

“We tried to discourage the government as well as the RCB franchise from Tuesday night against having any celebrations on Wednesday. We told them it would be ill-advised and recommended holding the event next Sunday when emotions would have cooled down,” said a senior officer familiar with the coordination between stakeholders, as quoted by the publication.

The officer said the original plan was to take out a celebratory procession starting from Vidhana Soudha and moving through Balekundri Circle, Cubbon Road, and MG Road before culminating at the Chinnaswamy Stadium near Queens Circle. “We strongly advised against a road procession. We said, bring the players directly to the stadium and conduct the event in a single venue,” he said.

Despite the police’s reservations, the event went ahead as planned on Wednesday. The decision, according to officials, was driven by logistical concerns and political optics. “The players, especially the foreign ones, were scheduled to leave the city immediately. And of course, the government wanted to ride the wave of public sentiment. Had they refused permission, that too might have triggered backlash,” the officer said.

Crowd misjudgment

The biggest misjudgment, officers said, was underestimating the turnout. The police had prepared for a crowd of 30,000 to 40,000 people, roughly matching the Chinnaswamy Stadium’s capacity, and deployed 3,000 personnel accordingly. But what unfolded was a sea of more than two lakh people descending on the venue, far outstripping expectations, the report further added.

