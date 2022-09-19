Bengaluru will soon see 'smart' street lights that are expected to curb energy wastage, The Hindu reported on Monday' or .. 'on (whatever day)'. According to the report, the city's civic body - the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is behind the project and expects to swap out all street lights in the city within 60 days.

At present the BBMP uses sodium vapor lamps across the city.

The new 'smart' lights will be operated from the Centralised Control and Monitoring System (CCMS) and will be installed across the city in a phased manner. The BBMP will also set up auxiliary CCMS offices in eight city zones to operate these 'smart' lights.

"From wards, arterial roads to sub-arterial roads in the city, these smart LED lights are going to replace the old street lights everywhere. In some areas, we are also installing new poles and these new lights in the city can be tracked and monitored with ease. This is a huge boost for energy saving plans in the state," a city official told The Hindu.

